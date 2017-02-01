Obituaries for the week of 1/31/17

Barbara Francine Lee

Barbara Francine Lee passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2017, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Barbara was born Dec. 3, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, to parents Anthony and Philomena Perrotti. Barbara was a long time resident of Clear Creek. Her passions included reading, watching old movies and being an active member of her church. She was an avid walker and loved to spend time with friends and family as often as possible. She was adored by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Susan, Frank, Nicki (Gary), John and Toni (Steve); her life partner of 16 years, David Dean; grandchildren, Gianna (Mike), April (Alex), Michelle, Frank (Jennifer), Danielle (Erik), Nicole, Alicia (David), Evan (Jenny) and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Shaylin, Gianna, Kayla, Frank, Katelyn, David, Anthony, Enzo, Ella Rose, Luca, Alexa, Zachary, Josiah, Tristen and Kaydence; brother, Anthony, sister, Geri; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, including Abby, her dog. She will be fondly remembered as “Nani” to her grandchildren and their families.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John “Jack” M. Lee, parents, Anthony and Philomena Perrotti, brother, Joseph and her beloved aunt, Marie Licata.

A Celebration of Life was held for Barbara on Jan. 28 at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Lake Almanor; interment in the Chester District Cemetery. An opportunity to express your condolences to the family along with signing the memorial guest register is available online at fehrmanmortuary.com.

Linda Rae Barnum

Linda was born in Susanville on May 3, 1950. She passed away peacefully on Jan. 20,2017 at the age of 66. She attended local elementary schools graduating from Lassen High School with the Class of 1968. She married her high school sweetheart Doug Hibbard in 1969 and welcomed their only child, Sasha. They remained lifelong friends until Doug’s untimely passing at the age of 49.

Linda had an intense love of the ocean and relocated to the bay area for several years prior to returning to Susanville and working at the Lassen County Times. She then worked at High Desert State Prison in the accounting department until her retirement.

Linda loved the springtime when she could plant flowers and place all her precious lawn decorations, which included her Fairy Garden Decor. Her neighbor Carol was always willing to participate in helping out. She also appreciated her other neighbor Tom, who would help carry in groceries and other heavy items. She always wanted to repay his generosity with home baked goods such as soup and biscuits.

Linda was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to watch her grandson’s baseball games.

She loved her brother, Keith, and sister-in-law, Sharon, who helped out with all the day to day tasks such as doctor’s appointments, groceries and pet care which included feeding and unconditional love.

She is survived by her daughter, Sasha, and son-in-law, Ed Campbell; grandson, Chase Campbell; step-grandson, Trevor Campbell; brother, Keith, and sister-in-law, Sharon Barnum; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry (Hank) and Bertie Barnurn; and her true companion, Doug Hibbard.

She also leaves behind her beloved Chihuahua, Taz, and her three cats, Savannah, Paxton and Sugar Bear.

Considering Linda’s intense love of animals, the family is asking for donations be made to the Humane Society or the local animal shelter.

Memorial Services will be held in the spring to honor her love of the season.

Leonard Lane Chaffin

Leonard Lane Chaffin was born July 26, 1957 and passed on Jan. 24, 2017. He was born in San Diego, California, and grew up in Marysville, California, and Reno, Nevada. He resided in Red Bluff, California, for more than 35 years. He ran his own handyman business for more than 33 years in the Red Bluff area. His final resting place was in Susanville, California, where he fell in love with the area.

He was married for 42 years to his wife, Malinda Chaffin. He had four sons, Benjiman Chaffin, of Buckeye, Arizona, Jimmy Chaffin Sr., Heath Chaffin and Levy Chaffin, all of Susanville. He was raising four of his grandchildren, Kenyon Chaffin, Jimmy Chaffin Jr., Dakota Chaffin and Cody Chaffin, also from Susanville. Grandchildren, Hunter Chaffin, of Susanville, Brody Chaffin, Nevaeh Chaffin, Cora Chaffin, Keilana Dennis and Brandon Lacambra from Red Bluff, California.

Sister, Thelma Brocker; nephew, Kenny Schoeb, of Red Bluff, California; brother, Earl Chaffin; sister-in-law, Sharon Chaffin, of El Cajon, California; brother, Dearld Chaffin; sister-in-law, Jill Chaffin, of Lakeside, California; Chris Chaffin, of El Cajon; Wes Chaffin; Sheila Chaffin, of Kansas; Robert Chaffin, of Alaska; brother, Joe Ortega; sister, Mary Ortega; brother, Quintan Ortega, of Redding, California; brother, Tommy Martinez, of Texas; Hank Martinez, of New Mexico; sister, Kerri Martinez, of California; second mom, Diane Rodriguez, of California; nieces, Tanya Vejar, Tammy Simms, Cynthia Ortega, Monica Coleman and Joann Ortega, from the Phoenix area, Jamie Knight, of California, Tracy Chaffin; nephews, Taj Chaffin and Jenner Chaffin, from the San Diego area; and nephew Kyler Chaffin, of Ohio.

Preceded in life by father, Haskel Chaffin, mother, Dorothy Stephenson; grandmother, Thelma Chaffin; grandfather, John Chaffin; brother, Gilbert Ortega; sister, Francis Ortega; mother-in-law, Mary Hutchinson; father-in-law, Jimmie Hutchinson.

You were a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. You will be missed dearly.

Donald Richardson

Donald “Doc” Richardson passed away on Jan. 17, 2017, at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Donald Lyle Richardson was born on Dec. 15, 1929, at home in Westover, South Dakota, to Donald D. Richardson and Jennie A. Bunker. He lived in Westover until 1946 when his family moved to Igloo, South Dakota. Doc started work at the Black Hills Ordinance Depot until he went into the Navy. He served on the USS Southerland and was involved in the Korean Conflict where he sustained injuries and was awarded the Purple Heart.

Doc married Norma I. Carlson on Aug. 22, 1953 in Igloo, South Dakota. They resided there six years and moved to Edgemont, South Dakota. They had six children, Donald E., Carol A., Mary A., Linda S., James L. and John L. (twins).

They transferred to Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California in 1966. They moved to Doyle, California the next year. Doc worked at the Sierra Army Depot until he retired in 1985.

Preceding him in death are his parents and siblings, Rose Mesteth, John Richardson, Elinor Mae Carlson, Clarence (Shorty) Richardson; and grandson, Timothy Allen Keith.

Those left behind – Dona and Robert Cox-Richardson, Carol and Tom Gordon, Mary and William Musnicki, Linda and Ty Duff, John and Jill Richardson and James Richardson; grandchildren, Brett and Donna Keith, Brianna and Ed Richardson, Shaun and Cristina Gordon, Weston and Cathryn Musnicki, Waylon Musnicki, Wyatt and Beatriz Musnicki, Walker Musnicki, Wheeler Musnicki, Cameron Duff, Aaron Duff, Christopher and Rebecca Richardson; 16 great grandchildren, Sawyer Richardson, Gavin Richardson, Ian Richardson, Aidan Gordon, Ethan Gordon, Tyler Gordon, Mateo Gordon, Judeah Keith, Avery Keith, Wright Musnicki, Gillian Musnicki, Warren Musnicki, Wilson Musnicki, Calvin Richardson and Ruby jo Richardson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doc was an avid gardener and was dedicated to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew him.

Donald Bernard Rust

Donald “Rusty” Bernard Rust passed away Dec. 12, 2016. He was born Sept. 30, 1927 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the eldest son of Bernard and Elma Rust.

Rusty served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He sang in the Navy Blue Jacket Choir, which sang on the radio from Orchestra Hall, Chicago. He also was stationed on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. He worked for the Detroit, Toledo, and Ironton Railroad, Coors, Denver Public Schools, Lassen High and Fort Sage School District.

Rusty accepted Christ into his life in 1963. Rusty and his first wife June served with New Tribes Mission, a Christian mission organization, from 1968 until 1976. They had planned to go to the Philippines, but June’s health did not permit it. Late in 1976 they moved to Los Angeles where Rusty worked at Los Angeles First Church of the Nazarene. He also began his own building and maintenance business in Los Angeles.

Rusty was a long time member of Standish Bible Church. His first love was the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved to tell others about his faith and have long wonderful conversations about Jesus. All who knew him loved his smile, hugs and friendliness. His family remembers many stories of his fun loving pranks and playfulness.

Rusty is survived by his wife of 26 years, Karen; daughter, Kate Miller (husband, Ron Miller); son, Kevin Rust (wife, Robin); brothers, Buck Rust (wife, Marilynn) and Virgil Rust (wife, Morrell); sister, Mona Francis; grandsons, Nick Caminiti, Luke Caminiti and Jason Rust; five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Standish Bible Church at a later date in the spring. Memorial donations can be made to New Tribes Mission or Standish Bible Church.