Obituaries for the week of 2/7/17

Dr. David R. Beckwith

Dr. David R. Beckwith, 60, of Susanville, died Jan. 23, 2017 due to complications arising from a previous surgery. He was born in Denver, Colorado on Sept. 5, 1956, and grew up in Pueblo, Colorado. After completing an undergraduate degree at Colorado State University, he moved to Chicago, Illinois where he earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School. Dr. Beckwith trained as a general surgeon in Honolulu, Hawaii prior to managing a medical clinic in Dallas, Texas.

In 1988 he moved to Susanville and began his 28-year career as a “small town doctor.”

Dave loved what Lassen County had to offer — from fishing and cross-country skiing to 4-wheel adventures on Diamond Mountain. He was an active member of the community, serving many years as chief of staff at the local hospital and also as an advisor on the hospital board. He also volunteered his time in other ways throughout his time in Lassen County, with the Juvenile Justice Commission and Lassen Family Services. He was a long-standing member of the Rotary Club of Susanville where the Rotary Youth Exchange Program was especially dear to his heart. Having opened his home to students from around the world for many years as “host father,” he later coordinated exchanges for students from around the world to the Northern California/Nevada District with Rotary.

He is survived by Sandy Beckwith, his wife of 37 years, and daughters Allison Beckwith, 28, and Michelle Beckwith, 24. He was especially proud of his girls, both for their academic achievements in earning advanced degrees, and for their sharing his love of the outdoors.

He is also survived by his mother Marion “Sue” Beckwith and sisters Nancy Weiland and Jane Beckwith.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Dorothy Nicholls Burt

Dorothy Nicholls Burt, Dotty, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Jan. 26. She had recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. In 1925, Dotty was born in Ontario, California on January 18, a date she shared with her nephew, Dick Holmes, and great grandson, Shea Burt.

This was where she grew up and married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Burt. They raised their family in Ontario until 1971. At this point they moved to Running Springs, California, and in 2006 she moved to Susanville to be closer to her family. She was interested in many things, including art classes, and was active in Native Daughters of the Golden West. She even held yoga classes at her house with her granddaughter-in-law, Prairie, teaching the classes.

Dotty was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her parents, Richard and Lena; her brother-in-law, Jay; and her son, Buzz.

She is survived by her sister, Millie Holmes and her children, Dick (Karen) and Janis (Bob); and their children and grandchildren, son, Kenny Burt (Alli); daughter-in-law, Sandy Burt; grandchildren, Rodd Burt, Zeke Burt (Krista), Sara Farris (Pat), Zach Burt (Prairie), and Josh Burt (Heidi); great grandchildren, Shea Burt, Emma Howard, Grace Burt, Avery Burt, Taryn Farris, Zoey Burt, Jaxie Farris and Piper Burt; and great-great grandson, Jackson Howard; and numerous extended family that called her Grandma Dot.

Dotty was very socially involved, primarily with her great grandchildren’s events. She enjoyed life, even after her losses, a true survivor. We will forever miss you, Grandma Dot.

Services will be held at Eagle Lake Village at 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

Glen H. Child J.R.

Born July 2, 1936 – died Jan. 2, 2017 at the age of 80. Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Child, and is survived by his children, Dennis Child, Don Child, Lorie Delgado and Victoria Child; his sister, Leilani Child-Wild; his nine grandchildren; and four great grand children.

Glen was fond of the poem “The Dash,” by Linda Ellis and he very much believed that it was the dash between the dates that mattered.

Born in Peoria Illinois to Glen and Sadie Child, he was the eldest of three children. Glen enjoyed friendship and the outdoors. In his early 20s, he moved to Fullerton California, where he met and married the girl next door, Patricia Arns, on July 16, 1960. Glen was a hard working and dedicated father, focused on providing for his family. He taught his children that through hard wok and determination, anything you dream you can do is possible.

After owning a successful business, Glen and Pat moved to Susanville California with their two sons in 1975 to pursue a more relaxed lifestyle in a postcard picturesque setting where they expanded their family, having two daughters. Working in the Susanville school district as custodian at first at Lassen High School, then moving to McKinley Elementary, Glen was a hard working and empowering individual, he was a counselor of life, a mentor and a friend to many who he worked with over the years. A listening ear and a funny story to share was his way.

His ageless wisdom was imparted in a joking manner, and if you listen closely, the truth of his words could be found even days later. Glen was always contemplating the reasons people do what they do. He had a holistic view and was always searching for alternative ways to help people. He had an empathetic and accepting nature as he got older and he loved watching the grass grow and listening to the sunset. We miss him dearly and hope that he has transcended into the next life with the knowledge of how loved and appreciated he was in this one. He lived his dash well.

A quiet graveside service will be scheduled for spring 2017 at the Diamond Crest Cemetery. Donations and condolences may be offered in his name to PO Box 325 Doyle, CA 96109. Any inquiries will be responded to.

Donald (Don) Keith Clark

Donald (Don) Keith Clark journeyed on Friday, Jan. 27 due to natural causes. Don was born to a family of businessmen and farmers that can be traced back to the early days of England where his ancestor, De Gridley, fought alongside William the Conqueror. The family immigrated to the United States and eventually settled on the West Coast where his Great-Grandfather founded the town of Gridley, California. His grandmother, Flora Belle Gridley, married and followed her husband, Edmund Earl Fudge, to the “Breadbasket of California,” where Don’s parents eventually married and gave birth to him. It was there in Ivanhoe, California where Don was born and raised. Along with his mother, Marjorie McKee, he learned the value of hard work as they worked the land, fished, hunted and joined his grandfather on month-long pack trips along the crest of the Sequoias.

While in high school, Don enjoyed success in sports, particularly running and boxing. It was then that he took to flying and was ready to take his final flight to earn his wings when his Mother appeared and refused to allow him to get his pilots license. After graduating high school, Don joined the Navy and finally had the pleasure of flying and touring the oceans of Japan and the Philippines. Once back in the states, Don set his sights on Gunsmithing and found his way to Susanville, California where he attended Lassen College, worked as a volunteer fireman and met the love of his life, Barbara Snell Clark. Don and Barb married in Reno, Nevada and raised seven children in all: Richard Aguilar, Vilene Fulton, Yvonne Redd and Keith, Wyatt, Donna and Fred Clark.

Don’s work carried the family around the State of Oregon and Northern California where he worked in sporting goods and the import/export business, which allowed him to travel back to Japan and Taiwan. After retiring, he moved his family to Truckee, California where he was employed with Cal Gas and opened his own saw sharpening business. Eventually Don moved back to Susanville where he became manager of ABC Mini Storage and enjoyed his family, his dogs, gardening and golf.

Don was preceded in death by his wife and his son, Keith. Don is survived by six of his seven children, numerous grandchildren and great-grand children. He will be dearly missed by all. A Celebration of Life is being planned for June and notice of the celebration will be announced at a later date.

Harry Jones Humphrey

Harry Jones Humphrey passed away peacefully on Jan. 3, 2017. Harry retired from the U.S. Forest Service after many years of service as dozer 8 operator.

Harry and Nada retired to Oregon coast in Brookings. Harry was a friend to many.

Harry is survived by his children, Kevin, of Susanville, Stephen, of Portland, Oregon, Adam, of Etna, and Tricia, of Eureka; his grandchildren, Diva, Emily, Dennis, Sara, Cole, K.C., Dillon and Delaney; and great grandsons, Tysen and Gordon.

Harry is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nada; and his daughter, Vicki.

The family will have a private service.

Donald Ralph Kurts

Donald Ralph Kurts was born April 7,1928 in Loyalton, California, to Bert and Laura Kurts. He passed away Jan. 25, 2017. He is survived by his sister, Betty Johnson, of Sacramento, California; daughter, Peggy Kurts, of Sparks, Nevada; Son, Bob Kurts, of Chico, California; grandchildren, Jenna, Samantha, and Dakota, along with a great grandson, Jace. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret Estar Kurts; brother, Lloyd Kurts; sister, Doris Walker; sister, June Owen; and sister, Virginia Teachey.

After attending elementary school in Loyalton, California Donald’s family moved to Carmichael, California, where he continued his education. While living in the Sacramento area he began working in the building trades and trucking industry. He joined U.S. Marine Corps where he worked in the field of mechanics and maintenance. After completing his service in the military, he returned to marry his sweetheart, Margaret. Donald Margaret moved to Susanville at which time he enrolled into Lassen Jr. College to become a forester. While going to school, he joined the Susanville Fire Department. As a houseman, his ability with equipment and fire training apparatus was soon recognized and was appointed engineer of the department. Donald was awarded the Robert Barbee trophy as the department’s first outstanding fireman.

Soon thereafter, he was promoted to assistant fire chief. Upon his retirement from the Susanville Fire Department after 31 years of service, he continued to serve the community for an additional 22 years working with mental health and the city of Susanville. Donald dearly loved his wife and children, along with his grandchildren and great grandson. He valued his many lifelong friendships within the fire department and his Seventh day Adventist church family. He was loved for his sense of humor and fun, loving nature. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service is planned to start at 2 p.m. Feb. 11, 2017 at the Susanville Seventh day Adventist Church. Following the service, the Susanville Fire Department, along with full Military Honors, will be presented at Diamond Crest Cemetery. A potluck reception will follow immediately at the Susanville Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Firefighters Burn Institute at ffburn.org.

Robert Alan Paulson

Robert Alan Paulson, “Bobby,” passed away peacefully at Renown Medical Center on Jan. 20, 2017, at the age of 69.

Bob was born and raised in Susanville, attending the local grammar schools and graduating from Lassen High in 1965. Bob went on to get his degree at Chico State. Bob was a very proud member of the Susanville National Guard, American Legion Lodge 1682 of Eagle Lake and the Susanville Elks Lodge, where he received the Man of the Year Award in 2015.

Bob worked in the Bay Area for the federal government as a software consultant for many years. In 1976 he came back to Susanville and worked for Lassen Community College for 26 years as their Data Processing Manager, retiring in 2002. He loved to hunt, fish, water and snow ski. He enjoyed many hunts with good friends and family in Lassen County and out of state. Bobby was a quiet man unless he was watching football or NASCAR and he loved his San Francisco Giants! Cribbage was another way to be with friends and family, always enjoying each win.

Bob married Sharon Iturria on 12-20-2014. They just celebrated their two year anniversary in Reno. They traveled to many places over the last two years, New Orleans, Florida, Death Valley and of course Phoenix, Arizona, for NASCAR! They also thoroughly enjoyed their summer home at Eagle Lake.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, F. Duane Paulson, Billie (Edwards) Paulson and his cousin Jim Edwards. He is survived by his wife Sharon, her daughters Debbie and Robin, his son Eric and family, brother Ronnie Paulson, uncle Howard Edwards and many cousins and close friends who were like brothers to him.

A celebration of life will be held at the T & A Lounge at a later date. In lieu of flowers Bobby would want us to donate to his mother Billie Paulson’s Lassen College Scholarship Fund or the Robert A. Paulson Lassen College Scholarship Fund by contacting Beta Mu Masters, 824 Shasta St., Susanville, or by calling 530-249-2112.

Warren Edward Whitlock Sr.

Warren “Ed” Whitlock passed away on Jan. 23, 2017 in Oak Harbor, Washington. He was born April 12, 1948 in Corning, California, to Leo and Wilma Whitlock, of Pasketa, California.

Ed was a long time resident of Lassen County where he was employed by the California Department of Forestry until he retired in 2000.

Ed’s home and heart were always open for those who needed it. He enjoyed spending his free time with his grandchildren and fishing. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Whitlock, of Pasketa, California; brothers, Leo Whitlock, of Pasketa, California and Daniel Whitlock, of Corning, California; sister, Sherri Miller, of Galt, California; son, Fred and Heidi Whitlock, of Janesville, California, and their children, Dustin, Sidney and Dani; daughter, Roseanna and Mark Bowzer, of Oak Harbor, Washington, and their children, Maura Pursell, Meaghan Russell, Katie Ashley, Michael Bowzer, Rafael Bowzer, Marcus Bowzer, Zachary Bowzer, Breanna Bowzer, Isabella Bowzer and Felicia Guimond; and grandson, Eddy Whitlock, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Whitlock; father, Clarence Leo Whitlock Sr.; son, Leo-Dyke Whitlock; and brother, Teddy Whitlock.

A celebration of life for Ed will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at the Paskenta Community Hall with a potluck to follow.