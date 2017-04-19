Obituaries for the week of 4/18/17

Melvin Cook Jr.

Melvin Leo Cook Jr., 72, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 8, 2017. He was born May 1, 1944 in Berryville, Arkansas, to Dovie and Melvin Cook Sr. Leo served in the U.S. Army and retired from Sierra Army Depot in Herlong, California.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dovie and Melvin Cook Sr., along with his sister, Linda Olives. He loved the outdoors and always looked forward to opening day of creek fishing with his family. When not outside or spending time with his family, you would find him studying God’s word in his Bible. He always had words of Jesus for everyone. He was an example of God’s love to all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda (Lasater) Cook; their children, Jenise (Cook) Strickler and husband Phil; Darrell and wife Melanie; Tammy (Cook) Jacobs and husband Chris; and Travis and wife Christina. Siblings are Oma, Bill, Norma, Boyd, Dan, Don and Paul; also by 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 17 at the Pentecostal Church in Doyle California, after the viewing from 10 a.m. to noon. Join us for a reception at the Doyle senior building immediately following the Celebration of Life services.

John Gloistein

John Henry Gloistein, 66, a native of California, longtime resident of Janesville, California and a descendant of a founding father of the city of Anaheim, California, passed away March 8, 2017, in Akron, Ohio after a long and courageous fight against Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

John was born on Jan. 11, 1951, to Lawrence George Gloistein, Sr., and Dorothy Evelyn Brunworth. His great grandfather, Henry Kroeger, Dorothy Evelyn’s grandfather, was a pioneer and a founding father of Anaheim, California. Henry Kroeger was also the second mayor of the city of Anaheim John was born in Fullerton, California. He attended grammar school through high school in Tustin, California, and graduated from Foothill High in 1969.

John’s father was an electrical contractor. At an early age, John joined his

father and his older brother Larry in the trade. At one point, John attended Lassen County Junior College and studied forestry. He later decided not to pursue forestry and returned to the electrical trade, which he was involved in most of the rest of his life.

An avid outdoorsman and fisherman, he resided in Janesville, California from

1970 until he became ill with a rare form of cancer that took him out of state for treatment in 2014. For many years he cared for his mother, Dorothy, in Janesville during her own fight with cancer, until her passing in 2010 at the age of 91.

John loved sports and played volleyball in junior college. He was an

accomplished pool player and played league pool in Carson City for many years. John loved rock and roll music and living in the mountains. He made friends easily with his good nature and sense of humor, and had a great many friends throughout his life. John is survived by his older brother, Lawrence George Gloistein, Jr.; his nephew, Jared Gloistein, his wife, Kayle, and their two daughters, who reside in Gardnerville, Nevada. A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. Remembrances in John’s name may be made to Mantle Cell Cancer Research.

Constance Buhl Smith

Constance Buhl Smith was born Sept. 8, 1919 in Lorain, Ohio to Delbert and Amelia Buhl. She passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2017. Her husband, Warren B. Smith, preceded her in death in 2007.

Connie, as her friends and family fondly knew her, graduated from Lorain High School in 1938. Seven years later she moved to Los Angeles, California. Before long she met Warren B. Smith and began dating him. Warren and Connie were married in 1948. With their 59-years of marriage, they had two children, Larry and Hallie. Connie was a volunteer for more than 20 years at Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, California. She also spent many years as a Girl Scout leader (while Hallie was a Girl Scout), and was a member of the San Fernando Sailing Club.

In 2005, they moved to Susanville, following Warren’s death in 2007 Connie remained in Susanville close to her son, Larry and his family. She loved to knit, sail and travel, go to the symphony (in Susanville) and one of her greatest pleasures was playing games and coloring with her great-grandkids.

Connie is survived by her son, Larry (Donna) Smith, of Susanville; and daughter, Hallie, of Marina del Ray.

She had five grandchildren, Stacy, Scott, Ralph, Larry, Loretta and Becky; and five great grandkids, Isabella, Savannah, Presley, John Luke and Jessica.

Services to celebrate Connie’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Walton’s Colonial Mortuary in Susanville. A reception will follow at Larry and Donna Smith’s home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to the Susanville Symphony Society in Connie’s honor. Donations may be sent to the Susanville Symphony P.O. Box 2172 Susanville, CA 96130.

Derris S. Young

Sept. 17, 1963 – Jan. 20, 2017

(53)

Derris was the youngest of six children, born to Bob and Beth Young (both are with the Lord), but Derris was the first of his brothers and sisters to be called home to the Lord. His brothers and sisters, Tamara Prall (Lee), Mike Young (Sandy), Jerry Young (Kathi), Gail Key (David) and Roberta Young. Derris was a very talented artist. Painting in oils was his favorite thing to do. He had planned on retiring in two more years and painting in oils full time, then eventually getting his artwork put into art galleries throughout the Western United States.

Derris was a very intelligent, honest and talented man with a very unique personality. His true friends were few, but very close. Many of our close friends were able to visit him in the hospital as well as being able to help us in ways that were amazing and thoughtful.

Our beautiful children, a son, Shannon “Nay” Young and our daughter, Shasta A. Young (Mark), have lost their loving father. A trustworthy man they could always talk to and go to for sound advice. This is a great loss in their young lives.

Derris was very sad that he wouldn’t be there for Shasta and Mark’s wedding that was to take place later in the year, that he wouldn’t be able to give the bride away, nor would he get to see their first child. Shasta and Mark wanted Derris to be there for their wedding. Shasta and Mark changed their wedding date and instead made arrangements with the hospital to get married in Derris’ hospital room. These awesome employees at St. Mary’s hospital, in the care unit that Derris was admitted into, were nothing less than amazing! They were able to put Derris into a bigger room for that day. One of Derris’ nurses had made a cake and they all helped with all the arrangements and decorations for a very memorable wedding day for all of us. Most of all, Derris was able to be there for his only daughter’s wedding and he was able to give the bride away. Something he thought he would not get the chance to do. Thank you St. Mary’s Hospital employees and staff.

I, Gwen Young, have lost my husband Derris who was the love of my life, the joy and security in my life and the happiness and stability throughout my life. He helped me to develop a closer relationship with the Lord. After 34 years of a blessed life together my love is no more. My joy and happiness have turned to tears and sadness. My security and stability have turned to fear and uncertainty. My life shall forever be changed because of this great loss. Our family has always been exceptionally close and our loss creates a void that can never be filled. All our prayers could not keep Derris here with us because God knew the nightmare that was soon to follow and the excruciating pain he was already going through. Our merciful Lord didn’t want Derris to have to suffer through this any longer than he already had or to suffer what lay ahead. We’re grateful that Derris is no longer in pain. Derris is now at peace, in perfect health without pain or sorrow with our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. “…Who so ever believes in Him, shall not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16); “Jesus Wept.” (John 11:35) We believe that Derris is enjoying the best retirement spot in the universe; being called home to be with our Lord. Reservations have been made for us, but God has not yet set the exact date of departure.

We, his family, must continue on following God’s plan and purpose for us until we join Derris in the loving and forgiving presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

For all of you who knew and loved Derris with his unique ways, “Thank you so very much” for visiting him in the hospital, for all of your heart felt prayers, your donated time, your generosities, your friendship and above all, your sincere love and compassion to Derris and to his family.

Arlene Friend

Arlene Fern Friend passed away April 9, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Redding, California. She was born in Susanville, California on March 16, 1939. Arlene leaves her mother, Alline Axley, of Susanville; two sons, Eric and Jason Friend; brother, Donald Axley, of Carmichael, California. She is survived by several grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her friends, Jack Kessler and Susan Ramirez. Arlene attended high school in Susanville and junior college in Sacramento, California, for police sciences. Burial will be at Diamond Crest Cemetery. Arrangements are by Walton’s Colonial Chapel in Susanville.