Obituaries for the week of 6/27/17

George West

George B. West, Jr., 74, of Janesville, California passed away June 20, 2017 peacefully at his home. He was born in Irwin, Pennsylvania to George West, Sr. and Marie West on Nov. 7, 1943, and moved to Lassen County in the early 1960s. He graduated from Lassen High School and continued his education at Chico State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in agriculture. He then joined the Army and continued his education through the military, earning his master’s degree.

George was retired from the State of California – Department of Corrections where he worked his way through the ranks from officer to associate warden. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.

Once retired, he found a new focus – besides his family, country, community and cows – Lake 4-H. He became an active leader and eventually became the club community leader. He volunteered with 4-H at the Lassen County Fair and many other areas of need in this community. George was also active on the Lassen Modoc Food Bank Board.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Kimberly, Jennifer and Michelle; grandchildren, Lisa, JD, Carlene, Christina and Kyle; great granddaughter, Shyla; his sisters, Joan, Marion “Pete” and Susie; brothers, Leo and Don; and numerous other relatives and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his two sons, Stephen and Michael; his parents; his brother, Jim; and his sister, Gene. Private funeral services were held on June 23, 2017 in Milford, California. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. July 7 at the Janesville Fire Hall.

Terry Ferguson

Terry Joe Ferguson joined his family and friends in Heaven April 25, 2017. He was born in Boulder, Colorado May 20, 1937. His family moved to California when he was 8 years old. In 1950, he found his true home when the family moved to Westwood (Clear Creek), California.

A friendly, outgoing person, Terry quickly adapted to school and classmates. He put his all into his studies, friendships and sports, and was recognized by the Sacramento Bee as the best high school football running back in Northern California. In basketball, he was an equally dedicated top player. Teammates credit him with the 30-7 victory over Susanville in his senior year.

At an early age, he developed a strong loyalty to Westwood. It was like an extended family to him, especially the families that “took him under their wing.” He dedicated his life to giving back to them and the community by being involved in the school system his entire adult life.

Graduating from Westwood High School in 1955, Terry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving with pride and zest. He was stationed in Hawaii with the 4th Marine Division, and later in Camp Pendleton, California with the 1st Force Recon. Like Westwood, the Marine Corps became a part of him. He spent many years with the Marine Corps League proudly standing as Color Guard for parades and funerals, and driving Marines to the VA Hospital in Reno.

A graduate of U.C. Riverside, Terry started his teaching career in mid 60s in the San Francisco Bay Area, going on to work in the Rincon Valley School District in Santa Rose, but Westwood called him back, and in 1977 he returned to teach fifth grade. After receiving his administrative credentials from Sacramento State University, he became principal of the Fletcher Walker Elementary School from 1981 to 1992, gaining a reputation of always supporting his staff.

His love of technology was instrumental in him bringing the first computers into Westwood schools. He also coached the Westwood varsity football team, receiving an award in 1979 “In appreciation of your time and help.” Terry was also involved in Title 1, consulting for Westwood Unified School District, and administrative duties for the Westwood Charter School.

Terry was co-founder of the Breakfast For Kids program in 1991. His belief was that all students should have an equal opportunity to attend school free from hunger. Thanks to his continuous oversight it continues to run entirely on donations and volunteer help to this day. His dedication to Westwood didn’t stop there. He was a member of Westwood Rotary and was honored as the Grand Marshal of the Paul Bunyan Centennial Parade in 2013.

When the Westwood Museum restructured in 2013, he volunteered to be on the board and tackle the task of filing the myriad of paperwork required for a non-profit status. He continued to serve the board as president in 2014-15, and was a member until his passing. His “can do” attitude is credited with much of the success of the museum. He was also instrumental is coordinating class reunions over the years, and officiated at many friends and loved ones weddings and funerals.

Terry leaves behind his wife, Kathlene (Kathy) Ferguson, of Westwood, California; son, Colin Ferguson (Christie), of Magalia, California; stepsons, Jesse Boland, of Walnut Creek, and Nicolas Bliss, of Truckee; daughters, Tracy Mattern-Kindle (Corey), of Standish, California, and Shawna Mattern-Hall (Robert); sister, Sandra Lear (Charles), of Oroville California; brother, Thomas Ferguson, of Hamilton, Montana; step brother, Randy Watkins, of Newport News, Virginia; grandchildren, Braiden, Cian and Nia Ferguson, Amorette Wallick, Shea Boland, Emma Carter, Melissa Mattern-Hans, Nikko, Ashley and Rachel Hall; and great grandchild, Abella Wallick.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Byrd Marie Kaufman; father, Harry Neal Ferguson; son, Daron Ferguson; and twin sisters, Cynthia Lee and Lynn Marie Watkins.

Terry lives on in the memory of his many friends as enhancing each person’s life with his outgoing, upbeat personality, generous smile and sense of adventure. His warmth and generosity of spirit will be missed at the Old Mill Cafe and Westwood Museum where he greeted locals and visitors alike, with a smile and a story to share.

As a father and grandfather, he was equally dedicated, never missing an important event. Often driving hours just to have lunch with his kids and grandkids or traveling many miles to spend time with his beloved blended family. Terry was multifaceted man who loved his family, friends and community deeply, and they loved him back.