Obituaries for the week of 7/11/17

Clay Cagle

Clay Dalton Cagle, 16, passed away on June 21, 2017 in the early morning hours in a tragic automobile accident in Janesville, California. He was born on Aug. 14, 2000 in Susanville, California to Jeffrey and Michelle Cagle.

Clay spent his youngest years in Janesville, attending Janesville Elementary School. After a few short years in Doniphan, Missouri and Eddyville, Kentucky, Clay returned home and attended Richmond Elementary, where he said Miss Goni watched him like a hawk. Clay enjoyed all sports, baseball, basketball and football, and after his freshman year, Clay discovered the sport that he truly loved and excelled in, trap shooting, eventually becoming vice president of the Lassen Claybreakers and lettering in the sport. But his true love was found in a muddy field or flooded pond where, since the age of 3, he could be found hunting with his dad, a number of other hunting buddies, and he especially loved hunting with Jake (his unofficial) older brother.

For all who met Clay, had met a friend. Sporting a contagious grin, he would leave you laughing either with his quick wit or practical joke. Going out of his way to look out for someone going through a hard time, he showed his love and caring through his actions and some would say never uttered a foul word about another. Clay was known for being kind hearted, compassionate and respectful while occasionally causing a few headaches among his teachers, a few grey hairs for his dad and his love of his mother and sister.

Clay had many plans after high school. But as most young men, wanted to try them all before settling on one.

Clay is survived by his father, Jeff Cagle, of Standish; mother, Michelle Fauls Cagle, of Reno; sister, Bobbi Cagle, of Reno; grandparents, Ron and Kathy Stephens, of Milford and Dan and Aldina Cagle, of Doniphan, Montana; uncle, Larry Fauls, of Sparks, Nevada; aunt Michelle and Uncle Jarod Olson, of Milford, California; cousins, Ryan and Lacy Freitas, Bailey Olson, Danny and Joey Kellas, Marcus, Lawrence and Ryan Fauls; and all those who knew and loved him.

Death notice

Terry Ferguson

A military service for Terry Ferguson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15