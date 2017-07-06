Obituaries for the week of 7/4/17

Candy Laxalt

Candy Laxalt passed away on June 11, 2017 at the age of 62 at her home in Buellton, California after a long struggle with health issues.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Porter; her son-in-law, Cameron Porter; and her two grandchildren, Jacquelyn and Adalyn. Candy was born and raised in Susanville by parents, Todd and Jacquelyn (Bell) Fountain. She met her future soul mate and husband, John Laxalt, in the second grade. They shared a long, happy marriage of 35 years until his tragic passing due to cancer in 2008.

Candy loved computers and gadgets, her numerous craft projects and traveling to new places. She has a beautiful soul. Candy exuded caring, friendship and love.

Everyone she met felt it immediately. She will truly be missed, always in our hearts and never forgotten. Her family will be spreading her remains privately.

Candy’s Facebook page is a digital memorial for everyone to share thoughts, memories and pictures. Feel free to contact her daughter, Jessi Porter, through Facebook or at littlejess25@hotmail.com.

Candy would be honored if any donations were made in her honor to breast cancer research or St. Jude’s.