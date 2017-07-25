Obituary for the week of 7/25/17

Hermina Cressy

Hermina Cressy passed away at her home on July 10, 2017. She was born in Germany in 1939, growing up in Bavaria surrounded by a large, loving family.

While working and attending apprenticeship school with a large design/fashion company, she met Roger Cressy, an American soldier in the Air Force stationed in her hometown. At a local beer hall dance, they fell in love, married and had their first child, Cynthia. After 10 years in the air force, Roger was to return back to the states with his new family. Settling in Janesville, California, now with two additional family members, Richard and Diane, this was to be home for the next 50 years.

Hermina was involved with P.T.A., F.F.A. and various volunteer works. Her most favorite hobbies were any and all yard sales, thrift shopping and flea markets. Always being proud of her “private jungle” that began with nothing more than sand and hard ground, she enjoyed the animals in the yard and especially the birds. She always had an abundance of compassion and caring for animals, whether it be indoor pets or backyard wildlife.

Hermina is survived by her three children, Cynthia, Richard and Diane; one grandson, Danny; and greatgranddaughter, Zia, of Quincy; her granddaughter, Kimberly (Chris); and great grandson, Cruz Haley, with another great-grandson due in November.

Hermina was a vibrant, strong woman who will be missed by friends and family alike.

Private services will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her name may contact the local Humane Society or the Honey Lake Hospice.