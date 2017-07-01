PELT, Eagle Lake RV Park host annual 4th of July celebration

The California Inland Fisheries Foundation’s Project Eagle Lake Trout and the Eagle Lake RV Park and Store host the Red, White and Blue annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4 at the RV park.

PELT, part of a non-profit organization supported mostly by volunteers with a connection to Eagle Lake, located 17 miles from Susanville, is dedicated to improving the Eagle Lake fishery and enhancing safety on its waters.

Much of the money raised by the organization goes to pay the feed and labor costs to allow hatcheries to keep Eagle Lake trout spawned at the fish trap on Pine Creek longer so they will be bigger and hardier when they are finally planted, contributing to the number of trophy trout in the lake.

The event also features Lassen County’s only July 4 parade sponsored by the Spalding American Legion. The event begins with the always highly competitive horseshoe tournament at 10 a.m., but the festivities really begin in earnest around noon with the parade, followed by a hamburger and hot dog barbecue lunch with all the fixings.

Then there are lots of drawings for fishing-related gear and prizes for adults and a free drawing in which every child receives a prize. The event offers music by a DJ, a Plinko game and a possible casting contest for children.

Kate Arnold, one of the park’s owners, said with the higher water levels at Eagle Lake, the recent season opener for fishing at the lake was more like the days of old. For more information, call 825-3133.