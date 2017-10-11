Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/11/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CLIO’S RIVERS EDGE RV PARK.

Business Address: 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

KEVIN LAPLANT, 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106; GLORIA S. LAPLANT, CLIO, CA 96106, P.O. BOX 111, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000020.

Original Filing Date: 1/31/2014.

Signed: Gloria LaPlant

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 8, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Bailey, Deputy County Clerk.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000199

(Expires: 8/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIVINE MASSAGE & HEALING.

Business Address: 60 N. PINE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-0109.

Mailing Address: 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MINDY LUTCH, 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mindy Lutch.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000212

(Expires: 9/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G. A. NEAL DESIGNS.

Business Address: 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1154, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GREG NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; LAURIE NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2017.

Signed: /s/ Greg A. Neal.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000213

(Expires: 9/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.

Business Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

ANDREA LYNN MURANA, 862 RHEINFELDER ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122; ROBERT MARTIN YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER ST. PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/13/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.

Business Address: 73795 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

PAUL “ROCK” WOOD, 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122; CINDY WOOD 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000156.

Original Filing Date: 5/30/2013.

Signed: Cindy Wood

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

KIMBERLY PILKINGTON, 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by An Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000179.

Original Filing Date: 8/12/2015.

Signed: Kimberly Pilkington

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

GERALD F. CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106; MARY ANN CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000131.

Original Filing Date: 6/16/2016.

Signed: Gerald F. Crowe

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Melinda Rother, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000216

(Expires: 9/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN MATTRESS.

Business Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971 County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971

QUINCY MOUNTAIN MATTRESS, LLC, 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971

State: CA AI#: 201529310127.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gary Weeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000221

(Expires: 9/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 175, CLIO, CA 96106

Phone: 530-836-4985

ERIN HIDDE, 565 EAST QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/21/2017.

Signed: /s/ Erin Hidde.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Melinda Rother, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000220

(Expires: 9/20/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Phone: 530-283-1779

AMY ROE, 870 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2017.

Signed: /s/ Amy Roe.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SOTELO BONILLA, NELSON EDUARDO, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000139.

Original Filing Date: 6/5/2017.

Signed: Nelson Sotelo

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000224

(Expires: 9/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLAIRSDEN GARDEN CENTER.

Business Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 771-4872.

Mailing Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

LAUREN HOUSTON, 218 LUNDY LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Lauren Houston.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000223

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, 325 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; JOSE FUENTES, 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Sept. 22, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Jose Fuentes.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000218

(Expires: 9/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: E. MAIN STREET APPLIANCE REPAIR SERVICES (ARS).

Business Address: 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; (530) 283-1212.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 69, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

EDWARD AZEVEDO, 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2012.

Signed: /s/ Edward Joseph Azevedo, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Bid Invitation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, of the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and no later than 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2017, sealed bids for the award and contract for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation and services required for the Re-Roof of the District Building located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California and such bids shall be received at the PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE, 1446 E Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above stated time and place. All bidders are encouraged to attend a pre-bid meeting to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 9:00 am at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California. For further information, please contact Terry Oestreich by email [email protected].

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD

The Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. intends to award a contract for Employee and Family Health Insurance to:

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC

Rachelle Spradling

HR Coordinator

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Notice of Public Hearing

to Consider Adoption of Uncodiied Urgency Ordinance

Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858

Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the Cultivation of Cannabis in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County by the Plumas County

Board Of Supervisors

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the following matter on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 10:00 AM, at the Plumas/Sierra County Fairgrounds Mineral Building, 204 Fairgrounds Road, Quincy, California:

Public Hearing to Consider Adoption of an Uncodified Urgency Ordinance Pursuant to Government Code Section 65858 Imposing a Temporary Moratorium on the Cultivation of Cannabis in the Unincorporated Areas of Plumas County. The proposed moratorium on the cultivation of cannabis would not apply to the personal cultivation of not more than six living cannabis plants by a person within that person’s private residence, or upon the grounds of that private residence (e.g., in an outdoor garden area), are in a locked space, and are not visible by normal unaided vision from a public place. Not more than six living cannabis plants may be planted, cultivated, harvested, dried, or processed within a single private residence or upon the grounds of that private residence, at one time. The term “private residence” shall mean a house, an apartment unit, a mobile home, or other similar dwelling.

This public hearing is being held pursuant to Government Code Sections 65090.

Written comments should be mailed or delivered to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, 520 Main Street, Room 309, Quincy, CA 95971.

For further information, contact the Plumas County Planning Department at (530) 283-6214;

email [email protected].

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 2017|

Notice to Contractors

Request for Snow Removal Proposals

The Plumas Unified School district is seeking proposals for snow removal for the 2017-2018 winter season. Separate contracts are sought for the Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy areas. Contracts may be awarded for separate school sites. Contractors wishing to submit proposals must list the following: Contractors License, Department of Industrial Relations Public Works Registration number (efiling.dir.ca.gov/PWCR), Insurance ($1,000,000.00) Liability, Workers Compensation, Equipment available and hourly pricing for each, hourly pricing for shoveling and snowblowing, and three references related to snow removal. Contract award will be based upon experience, available equipment and pricing. DVBE (Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise) Contractors are encouraged to submit proposals. Please submit proposals to Ray Bakker, by mail to 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, or by fax to 530.283.6539 or email to [email protected]. For confirmation of receipt please call 530.283.6545 x 5507. Proposals must be received by October 27th, 2017 before 4:00 pm.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: QUINCY HOME MEDICAL SERVICES.

Business Address: 211 LAWRENCE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

KERI BREST-LANDRY, P.O. BOX 3581, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000072.

Original Filing Date: 3/24/2014.

Signed: Kerri Brest-Landry

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000206

(Expires: 9/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY HOME MEDICAL SERVICES.

Business Address: 211 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7998.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 377, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KERRI BREST-LANDRY, 532 JACKSON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; HOMEKARE MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING, INC. 528 JACKSON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, STATE: CA; AI#: 3878885.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2016.

Signed: /s/ Kerri Brest-Landry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: / Sept. 5, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000225

(Expires: 9/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY CABIN CREATIONS.

Business Address: 373 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 686-3584.

Mailing Address: 373 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MARK RODE, 15 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mark Rode.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: / Sept. 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 8, 2017|