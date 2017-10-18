Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/18/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.

Business Address: 73795 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

PAUL “ROCK” WOOD, 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122; CINDY WOOD 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000156.

Original Filing Date: 5/30/2013.

Signed: Cindy Wood

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

KIMBERLY PILKINGTON, 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by An Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000179.

Original Filing Date: 8/12/2015.

Signed: Kimberly Pilkington

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

GERALD F. CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106; MARY ANN CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000131.

Original Filing Date: 6/16/2016.

Signed: Gerald F. Crowe

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Melinda Rother, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000216

(Expires: 9/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN MATTRESS.

Business Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971 County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971

QUINCY MOUNTAIN MATTRESS, LLC, 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971

State: CA AI#: 201529310127.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gary Weeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000221

(Expires: 9/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 175, CLIO, CA 96106

Phone: 530-836-4985

ERIN HIDDE, 565 EAST QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/21/2017.

Signed: /s/ Erin Hidde.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Melinda Rother, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000220

(Expires: 9/20/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Phone: 530-283-1779

AMY ROE, 870 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2017.

Signed: /s/ Amy Roe.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SOTELO BONILLA, NELSON EDUARDO, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000139.

Original Filing Date: 6/5/2017.

Signed: Nelson Sotelo

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000224

(Expires: 9/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLAIRSDEN GARDEN CENTER.

Business Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 771-4872.

Mailing Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

LAUREN HOUSTON, 218 LUNDY LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Lauren Houston.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000223

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, 325 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; JOSE FUENTES, 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Sept. 22, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Jose Fuentes.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000218

(Expires: 9/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: E. MAIN STREET APPLIANCE REPAIR SERVICES (ARS).

Business Address: 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; (530) 283-1212.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 69, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

EDWARD AZEVEDO, 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2012.

Signed: /s/ Edward Joseph Azevedo, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD

The Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. intends to award a contract for Employee and Family Health Insurance to:

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC

Rachelle Spradling

HR Coordinator

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Notice to Contractors

Request for Snow Removal Proposals

The Plumas Unified School district is seeking proposals for snow removal for the 2017-2018 winter season. Separate contracts are sought for the Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy areas. Contracts may be awarded for separate school sites. Contractors wishing to submit proposals must list the following: Contractors License, Department of Industrial Relations Public Works Registration number (efiling.dir.ca.gov/PWCR), Insurance ($1,000,000.00) Liability, Workers Compensation, Equipment available and hourly pricing for each, hourly pricing for shoveling and snowblowing, and three references related to snow removal. Contract award will be based upon experience, available equipment and pricing. DVBE (Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise) Contractors are encouraged to submit proposals. Please submit proposals to Ray Bakker, by mail to 1446 East Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, or by fax to 530.283.6539 or email to [email protected]. For confirmation of receipt please call 530.283.6545 x 5507. Proposals must be received by October 27th, 2017 before 4:00 pm.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: QUINCY HOME MEDICAL SERVICES.

Business Address: 211 LAWRENCE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

KERI BREST-LANDRY, P.O. BOX 3581, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000072.

Original Filing Date: 3/24/2014.

Signed: Kerri Brest-Landry

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000206

(Expires: 9/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY HOME MEDICAL SERVICES.

Business Address: 211 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7998.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 377, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KERRI BREST-LANDRY, 532 JACKSON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; HOMEKARE MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING, INC. 528 JACKSON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, STATE: CA; AI#: 3878885.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2016.

Signed: /s/ Kerri Brest-Landry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: / Sept. 5, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000225

(Expires: 9/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY CABIN CREATIONS.

Business Address: 373 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 686-3584.

Mailing Address: 373 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MARK RODE, 15 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mark Rode.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: / Sept. 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000217

(Expires: 9/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HAIR HOUSE.

Business Address: 330 BONTA STREET, STE#2, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 772-9877.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1155, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

SONJA PARTAIN, 11 TOMAHAWK TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/18/2017.

Signed: /s/ Sonja Partain.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000233

(Expires: 10/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EA FAMILY SERVICES.

Business Address: 455 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-3330.

Mailing Address: 455 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ENVIRONMENTAL ALTERNATIVES, 455 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 1018430

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/9/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000238

(Expires: 10/11/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA VALLEY STAFFING, LLC.

Business Address: 2670 MADDALENA ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 21001 SAN RAMON VALLEY BLVD., STE 4 #167, SAN RAMON, CA 94583.

MICHAEL DAVIS, LAWYER, 21001 SAN RAMON VALLEY BLVD., STE 4 #167, SAN RAMON, CA 94583.

State: CA AI#: 201719910027

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000239

(Expires: 10/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LINCOLN AND ASSOCIATES.

Business Address: 2 CEDAR LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (831) 594-7163.

Mailing Address: 2 CEDAR LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

DENNIS LINCOLN, 2 CEDAR LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/12/2017.

Signed: /s/ Dennis Lincoln.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|