Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/25/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SOTELO BONILLA, NELSON EDUARDO, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000139.

Original Filing Date: 6/5/2017.

Signed: Nelson Sotelo

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000224

(Expires: 9/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLAIRSDEN GARDEN CENTER.

Business Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 771-4872.

Mailing Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

LAUREN HOUSTON, 218 LUNDY LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Lauren Houston.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000223

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, 325 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; JOSE FUENTES, 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Sept. 22, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Jose Fuentes.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000218

(Expires: 9/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: E. MAIN STREET APPLIANCE REPAIR SERVICES (ARS).

Business Address: 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; (530) 283-1212.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 69, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

EDWARD AZEVEDO, 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2012.

Signed: /s/ Edward Joseph Azevedo, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD

The Alliance for Workforce Development, Inc. intends to award a contract for Employee and Family Health Insurance to:

InterWest Insurance Services, LLC

Rachelle Spradling

HR Coordinator

Published LCT

Oct. 10, 17, 24, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: QUINCY HOME MEDICAL SERVICES.

Business Address: 211 LAWRENCE ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

KERI BREST-LANDRY, P.O. BOX 3581, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000072.

Original Filing Date: 3/24/2014.

Signed: Kerri Brest-Landry

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000206

(Expires: 9/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY HOME MEDICAL SERVICES.

Business Address: 211 LAWRENCE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7998.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 377, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KERRI BREST-LANDRY, 532 JACKSON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; HOMEKARE MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING, INC. 528 JACKSON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, STATE: CA; AI#: 3878885.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2016.

Signed: /s/ Kerri Brest-Landry.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: / Sept. 5, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000225

(Expires: 9/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY CABIN CREATIONS.

Business Address: 373 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 686-3584.

Mailing Address: 373 W. SIERRA ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MARK RODE, 15 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/28/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mark Rode.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: / Sept. 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000217

(Expires: 9/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HAIR HOUSE.

Business Address: 330 BONTA STREET, STE#2, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 772-9877.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1155, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

SONJA PARTAIN, 11 TOMAHAWK TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/18/2017.

Signed: /s/ Sonja Partain.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000233

(Expires: 10/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EA FAMILY SERVICES.

Business Address: 455 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-3330.

Mailing Address: 455 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ENVIRONMENTAL ALTERNATIVES, 455 WEST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

State: CA AI#: 1018430

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/9/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000238

(Expires: 10/11/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA VALLEY STAFFING, LLC.

Business Address: 2670 MADDALENA ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 21001 SAN RAMON VALLEY BLVD., STE 4 #167, SAN RAMON, CA 94583.

MICHAEL DAVIS, LAWYER, 21001 SAN RAMON VALLEY BLVD., STE 4 #167, SAN RAMON, CA 94583.

State: CA AI#: 201719910027

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 11, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000239

(Expires: 10/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LINCOLN AND ASSOCIATES.

Business Address: 2 CEDAR LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (831) 594-7163.

Mailing Address: 2 CEDAR LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

DENNIS LINCOLN, 2 CEDAR LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/12/2017.

Signed: /s/ Dennis Lincoln.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017|

Notice of Public Review and Comment Period

A proposed finding of no significant public interest value (NSPIV) for parcels 667 and 668 at the North Fork Feather River planning unit in Butte and Plumas Counties is being made available for public review and comment starting October 18, 2017.

Comments will be accepted through the January, 2018 Stewardship Council Board meeting where the finding will be voted on. Comments should be submitted to:

Attn: North Fork Feather River NSPIV Finding

3300 Douglas Boulevard, Suite 250

Roseville, CA 95661

Email: [email protected]

The proposed NSPIV finding can be viewed online at www.stewardshipcouncil.org (under “What’s New!”). Alternatively, to receive a copy of the NSPIV finding information by mail, please contact Lauren Faccinto at (916) 297-6660 or at [email protected].

For more information about the Stewardship Council

and Land Conservation Program, please visit: lcp.stewardshipcouncil.org

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000227

(Expires: 10/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LADY OF THE LAKE.

Business Address: 2465 NORTH VALLEY ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2089, CHESTER, CA 96020.

BRANDI O’CALLAGHAN, 590 FIRST AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020

STATE: CA AI#4064276.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/2/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brandi O’Callaghan.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 2, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000229

(Expires: 10/4/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGHER ELEVATION-QUINCY.

Business Address: 501 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: 530-519-0971.

Mailing Address: 189 COMMERCIAL STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

STEVEN CHERMS, 597 E. QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122; CHRIS CHADBOURNE, 597 E. QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/4/2017.

Signed: /s/ Chris Chadbourne, owner; Steven Cherms, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 4, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000240

(Expires: 10/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AFFORDABLE REPAIR GARAGE.

Business Address: 73801 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 73801 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JAVIER SERVIN, 48 1ST AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Javier Servin.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000243

(Expires: 10/17/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FIRECAT, FIRE SUPPRESSION SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL.

Business Address: 47449 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 47449 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GERALD L. KENYON JR., 47449 HWY. 70, QUINCY, CA 95971

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/17/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gerald L. Kenyon Jr.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 17, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000241

(Expires: 10/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLUE FEATHER ORGANICS; BLUE FEATHER CONSULTING.

Business Address: 114 RAILWAY AVE., APT. C, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3037, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DEBORAH A. SIEGEL, 114 RAILWAY AVE., APT. C, QUINCY, CA 95971

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Deborah A. Siegel

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Oct. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 2017|