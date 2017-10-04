Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 10/4/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000207

(Expires: 9/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE REFUGE.

Business Address: 250 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7860.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2044, CHESTER, CA 96020.

TAKETHELAND, INC., 520 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

STATE: CA AI#: 2982777

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/5/2017.

Signed: /s/ Skyler Baldwin, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE REFUGE.

Business Address: 250 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

ELIZABETH BALDWIN, 281 ASPEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000108.

Original Filing Date: 5/2/2014.

Signed: Elizabeth Baldwin

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: TILE TREASURES.

Business Address: 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas.

HARRY DAILEY, 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956; JUDY DAILEY, 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000213.

Original Filing Date: 10/01/2012.

Signed: Judy Dailey

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Bailey, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000204

(Expires: 9/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DREAM CATCHER.

Business Address: 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96130, County of Plumas; (530) 836-2747.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 595, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

BRANDI MATTHEWS, 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; MICHAEL MATTHEWS, 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brandi Matthews.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000205

(Expires: 9/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: INDIAN VALLEY FITNESS.

Business Address: 201 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KARISA JOSEPH, 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947; PATRICK JOSEPH, 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Karisa Joseph.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000208

(Expires: 9/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JEFFREY’S PUB & GRUB.

Business Address: 521 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 329, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ANNA JEFFREY, 691 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Anna Jeffrey.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 6, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CLIO’S RIVERS EDGE RV PARK.

Business Address: 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

J. KEVIN LAPLANT, 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106; GLORIA S. LAPLANT, CLIO, CA 96106, P.O. BOX 111, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000020.

Original Filing Date: 1/31/2014.

Signed: Gloria LaPlant

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 8, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Bailey, Deputy County Clerk.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000199

(Expires: 8/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIVINE MASSAGE & HEALING.

Business Address: 60 N. PINE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-0109.

Mailing Address: 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MINDY LUTCH, 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mindy Lutch.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000212

(Expires: 9/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G. A. NEAL DESIGNS.

Business Address: 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1154, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GREG NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; LAURIE NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2017.

Signed: /s/ Greg A. Neal.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000213

(Expires: 9/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.

Business Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

ANDREA LYNN MURANA, 862 RHEINFELDER ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122; ROBERT MARTIN YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER ST. PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/13/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.

Business Address: 73795 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

PAUL “ROCK” WOOD, 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122; CINDY WOOD 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000156.

Original Filing Date: 5/30/2013.

Signed: Cindy Wood

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

KIMBERLY PILKINGTON, 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by An Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000179.

Original Filing Date: 8/12/2015.

Signed: Kimberly Pilkington

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

GERALD F. CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106; MARY ANN CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000131.

Original Filing Date: 6/16/2016.

Signed: Gerald F. Crowe

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Melinda Rother, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000216

(Expires: 9/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN MATTRESS.

Business Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971 County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971

QUINCY MOUNTAIN MATTRESS, LLC, 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971

State: CA AI#: 201529310127.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gary Weeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000221

(Expires: 9/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 175, CLIO, CA 96106

Phone: 530-836-4985

ERIN HIDDE, 565 EAST QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/21/2017.

Signed: /s/ Erin Hidde.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Melinda Rother, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000220

(Expires: 9/20/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Phone: 530-283-1779

AMY ROE, 870 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2017.

Signed: /s/ Amy Roe.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; SOTELO BONILLA, NELSON EDUARDO, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by a General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000139.

Original Filing Date: 6/5/2017.

Signed: Nelson Sotelo

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 28, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000224

(Expires: 9/27/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLAIRSDEN GARDEN CENTER.

Business Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 771-4872.

Mailing Address: 191 BONTA STREET, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

LAUREN HOUSTON, 218 LUNDY LANE, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Lauren Houston.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 27, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000223

(Expires: 9/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE FAMILY CORNER.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

MARCIA ALVARENGA, 325 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; JOSE FUENTES, 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Sept. 22, 2017.

Signed: /s/ Jose Fuentes.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 22, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000218

(Expires: 9/18/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: E. MAIN STREET APPLIANCE REPAIR SERVICES (ARS).

Business Address: 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas; (530) 283-1212.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 69, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

EDWARD AZEVEDO, 8042 BUCKS LAKE ROAD, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 10/11/2012.

Signed: /s/ Edward Joseph Azevedo, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 18, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017|

Bid Invitation

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, of the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and no later than 2:00 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2017, sealed bids for the award and contract for the furnishing of all labor, materials, transportation and services required for the Re-Roof of the District Building located at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California and such bids shall be received at the PLUMAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICE, 1446 E Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 and shall be opened and publicly read aloud at the above stated time and place. All bidders are encouraged to attend a pre-bid meeting to be held on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 9:00 am at 50 Church Street, Quincy, California. For further information, please contact Terry Oestreich by email [email protected].

Published LCT

Oct. 3, 10, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Oct. 4, 11, 2017|