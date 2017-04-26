Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 4/26/17

Notice of Invitation to

Bid – Public Facility

Pine Meadows Apartment Complex Overlay Roofing on Four Buildings

The Plumas County Community Development Commission (PCCDC) invites qualified Contractors to bid the above said work (all labor, equipment and materials) for federally funded housing complex Pine Meadows, located at 616 Pearl Road, Chester, CA 96020.

This is a Public Works project subject to State Prevailing Wages. The Contractor must have a Contractor’s State License Board Class B – General Building – license and be registered with the California Department of Industrial Relations, PRIOR TO BIDDING, pursuant to the requirements of SB854, Public Works Reforms. All Subcontractors that are to be used on this project must also be registered PRIOR TO BIDDING.

This is a notice only. A Bid Package must be obtained to bid this work.

Sealed Bids will be opened at 3:00 p.m. May 12, 2017 at PCCDC’s Chester Office Conference Room, located at Wildwood Village, 400 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, CA 96020.

For more information or to schedule a walk-through of the Project contact:

Steve Burkman

(530) 258-3154

sburkman@plumascdc.org

In accordance with Public Contract Code Section 22300, the Contractor may substitute securities in lieu of funds withheld by the Commission to ensure performance under the contract.

Minority and women business enterprises are encouraged to bid. All Federal and State equal opportunity and non-discrimination regulations apply.

The Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive immaterial defects or deviations in the bids received.

“This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer” (800) 735-2929 TDD #

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000072

(Expires: 3/22/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PATRIOT COUNSELING SERVICES.

Business Address: 165 RIDGE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 848-9771.

CHARLA RUSH, 545 W. SIERRA STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; RICHARD DOLEZAL, MILL CREEK, QUINCY CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/22/2017.

Signed: /s/ Charla Rush

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 22, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000066

(Expires: 3/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J.R.’S AUTO & TRUCK REPAIR.

Business Address: 2115 E. MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 966-4990; (530) 283-9384.

JOHN RICETTI, 177 THIRD STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ John Ricetti

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000067

(Expires: 3/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G TRIMMING.

Business Address: 95897 SUMMIT DRIVE, CHILCOOT, CA 96105, County of Plumas; (775) 856-9851; (775) 856-9855.

JAMES GLISSON, P.O. BOX 93, CHILCOOT, CA 96105.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/17/2017.

Signed: /s/ James Glisson

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:Filed: March 17, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000040

(Expires: 2/24/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RITE AID #06093.

Business Address: 40 EAST MAIN, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (847) 527-4672.

Mailing Address: 30 HUNTER LANE, CAMP HILL, PA 17011

THRIFTY PAYLESS, INC., 30 HUNTER LANE CAMP, HILL, PA 17011.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/24/2017.

Signed: /s/ Susan Lowell, Vice President

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Feb. 24, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000074

(Expires: 3/24/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CAT DADDY HAULING.

Business Address: 517 MANZANITA WAY, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 517 MANZANITA WAY, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

MARK BURNHAM, 517 MANZANITA WAY, LAKE ALMANOR CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Indiviudal.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/24/2017. Signed: /s/ Mark Burnham

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 24, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000060

(Expires: 3/7/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BUTTERFLY VALLEY DESIGN & BUILD.

Business Address: 511 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 919-4010.

Mailing Address: 1954 WILDWOOD PATH, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BRETT MARTY, 1954 WILDWOOD PATH, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/7/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brett Marty.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 7, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000052

(Expires: 3/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BLUE MOUNTAIN RENTALS.

Business Address: 687 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-6990.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 135, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CHELSSA OUTLAND, 687 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96030; JOHN OUTLAND, 687 ANDREWS ROAD, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ John S. Outland; Chelssa Outland.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 6, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000079

(Expires: 4/3/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: COKORS COOOLER TREATS.

Business Address: 565 N. GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 565 N. GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JOSEPH COKOR, 565 N. GULLING STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Joseph Cokor.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 3, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000078

(Expires: 3/31/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DOUGLAS CONSTRUCTION.

Business Address: 3590 EVERGREEN CT., LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

DOUGLAS KYLE WEEKS, 3590 EVERGREEN CR., LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/31/2017.

Signed: /s/ Douglas Weeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: March 31, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000001

(Expires: 1/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DMC CONSULTING.

Business Address: 110 HOT SPRINGS ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 95648, County of Plumas; (530) 514-5982.

Mailing Address: 110 HOT SPRINGS ROAD, GREENVILLE, CA 96548.

CRYSTAL J. LEININGER, 903 ELMHURST CIRCLE, SACRAMENTO, CA 95825.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2017.

Signed / s / Crystal Leininger

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Jan. 5, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000088

(Expires: 4/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MAIN STREET CREAMERY.

Business Address: 150 COTTONWOOD CT., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 150 COTTONWOOD CT., QUINCY, CA 95971.

DEBORAH ANDERSON, 150 COTTONWOOD CT., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/6/2017.

Signed: /s/ Deborah Anderson.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 6, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 12, 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000083

(Expires: 4/3/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: J & D MINI STORAGE.

Business Address: 150-152 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-3475.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 129, CHESTER, CA 96020.

DAVID SLUSHER SR., 78 FOX PEAK DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137; CONSTANCE SLUSHER, 78 FOX PEAK DRIVE, LAKE ALMAMOR, CA 96137.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/3/2017.

Signed: /s/ Constance Slusher, owner; David C. Slusher, owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 3, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000091

(Expires: 4/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: VICKI CHESTNUT SPECIALTY IN-HOME CARE.

Business Address: 20 CENTRAL AVE. #3, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

VICKI CHESTNUT, 20 CENTRAL AVE. #3, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/10/2017.

Signed: /s/ Vicki Chestnut.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000097

(Expires: 4/11/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JOYCE LYNN PACZYNSKI-COUNSULTING.

Business Address: 45 ANTELOPE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas.

JOYCE L. PACZYNSKI, 45 ANTELOPE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/11/2017.

Signed: /s/ Joyce L. Paczynski.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 11, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000085

(Expires: 4/4/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HOSTETTER TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 258 CATE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7838

BRANDON HOSTETTER, 258 CATE STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/4/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brandon Hostetter.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 4, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000095

(Expires: 4/10/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE SUN BLOCK.

Business Address: 280 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas; (775) 848-5494

Mailing Address: 280 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106.

FLETCHER DARQUEA, 280 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 4/10/2017.

Signed: /s/ Fletcher Darquea.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: April 10, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000082

(Expires: 4/3/2022)

REFILE WITH CHANGE

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PHILIP HYDE PHOTOGRAPHY; HYDE FINE ART.

Business Address: 2400 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas; (530) 284-7434

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 205, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

DAVID HYDE, 2400 GENESEE ROAD, TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

Original FBN Number: 2007-0000089

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/6/2007.

Signed: /s/ David Hyde, Director.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: April 3, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 19, 26, May 3, 10, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000077

(Expires: 3/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: INTEGRITAS ACADEMY.

Business Address: 134 GOOSE BAY VIEW TRAIL, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 355-5640.

Mailing Address: 134 GOOSE BAY VIEW TRAIL, CHESTER, CA 96020.

CINDY C. LANGE, 134 GOOSE BAY VIEW TRAIL, CHESTER, CA 96020; JOHN C. LANGE, 134 GOOSE BAY VIEW TRAIL, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 3/29/2017.

Signed: /s/ Cindy C. Lange; John C. Lange.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: March 29, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 2017|