Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 7/26/17

Public Notice

Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission to hold a

Public Hearing on

the Draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 3-Year Plan, 2017-2020.

Notice is hereby given that Plumas County Behavioral Health is opening a public comment period July 2 to August 2, 2017, and has scheduled a public hearing for discussion and stakeholder feedback on the Draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 3-Year Plan, 2017-2020. This plan for mental health services funding covers Fiscal Years 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2019/20. The hearing will be held at noon (12:00 p.m.) on August 2, 2017, at the Plumas County Planning and Building Permit Center meeting room, 555 Main St., Quincy, prior to the start of the Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission meeting. At the hearing, the Commission will listen to oral and written comments on the Draft MHSA 3-Year Plan, 2017-2020.

The proposed plan may be examined at the office of Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, at Chester, Greenville, and Portola Wellness and Family Resource Centers, and at Plumas County libraries. The plan may also be viewed at the Plumas County Website (www.countyofplumas.com), under the Behavioral Health/MHSA tabs. Additionally, a copy of the plan may be obtained by submitting an e-mail, written, or phone request to Aimee Heaney, MHSA Coordinator, at aheaney@pcbh.services, Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971, or 530-283-6307, ext. 1016. For more information on the proposed plan, please contact Aimee Heaney or Bob Brunson of Plumas County Behavioral Health at 530-283-6307.

Publish: FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000123

(Expires: 5/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AC/DC BIKE CAMP.

Business Address: 2634 COUNTY ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 997-3888.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 9712, RENO, NV 89507.

KEVIN MC BEAN, 468 E. 8TH ST., RENO, NV, 89507.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kevin McBean, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000152

(Expires: 6/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA BUTTES BODYWORK.

Business Address: 5000 GOLD LAKE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96130, County of Plumas; (530) 470-3807.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 741, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

MONICA SANFORD, 5000 GOLD LAKE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/19/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000156

(Expires: 6/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SARA’S SUDZ ‘N’ SCISSORS.

Business Address: 788 WOLF AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 788 WOLF AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

SARA M. ESCALANTE ENCINAS, 788 WOLF AVE., PORTOLA, CA, 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/26/2017.

Signed: /s/ Sara M. Escalante Encinas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 26, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000160

(Expires: 6/29/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SMALLS.

Business Address: 470 JACKSON STREET #C, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (559) 786-6220.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 3104, QUINCY, CA 95971.

SHANNON WELLER, 470 JACKSON STREET #C, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/29/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 29, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000155

(Expires: 6/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: LOST SIERRA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

Business Address: 8989 HIGHWAY 89, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1043, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

EASTERN PLUMAS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, 8989 HIGHWAY 89, BLAIRSDEN, CA 96103.

STATE: CALIFORNIA AI# 1000214.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/26/2017.

Signed: Audrey Ellis, Executive Director

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 26, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000162

(Expires: 6/30/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RICHARD’S TREE SERVICE.

Business Address: 5767 CASEY JONES ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1598, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

RICHARD BLAIR, 5767 CASEY JONES ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/30/2017.

Signed: Richard Blair

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 30, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000161

(Expires: 6/30/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: FAITH FAMILY CHURCH MINISTRY.

Business Address: 5767 CASEY JONES ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1598, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

RICHARD BLAIR, 5767 CASEY JONES ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/30/2017.

Signed: Richard Blair

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 30, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: RLJ CONSULTING.

Business Address: 8 MODOC TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas.

LORI RICE, 8 MODOC TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; JAMES RICE, 8 MODOC TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103 .

This business was conducted by a Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000019.

Original Filing Date: 2/3/2015.

Signed: James W. Rice; Lori D. Rice

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 12, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000153

(Expires: 6/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MONET & CABERNET.

Business Address: 4 NOZI TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103, County of Plumas; (775) 848-2887.

Mailing Address: 4 NOZI TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

TEFFANY R. PRECOURT, 4 NOZI TRAIL, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/19/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000149

(Expires: 6/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PALS AT HOME REFERRAL AGENCY.

Business Address: 528 JACKSON STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-7117.

Mailing Address: P O BOX 3581, QUINCY, CA 95971.

PALS AT HOME, INC., 6905 TUNIKA COURT, RENO, NV 89523, State: Nevada.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kerri Brest Landry, CEO

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 19, 26, Aug. 2, 9, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BIDWELL STREET GIFTS AND COLLECTIBLES.

Business Address: 127 BIDWELL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

PAUL ELLIOTT, 127 BIDWELL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947; JAYNE ELLIOTT, 127 BIDWELL STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000261.

Original Filing Date: 10/24/2013.

Signed: Jayne Y. Elliott

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: July 18, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 26, Aug. 2, 9, 15, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

2017-0000175

(Expires: 7/20/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DG CONTRACT.

Business Address: 27319 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE RD., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983, County of Plumas. Mailing Address: 27319 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE RD., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

DELORES GIBBANY, 27319 BECKWOURTH-GENESEE RD., TAYLORSVILLE, CA 95983.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 7/20/2017. Signed: /s/ Delores Gibbany.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: July 20, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 26, Aug. 2, 9, 16, 2017|