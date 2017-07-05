Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 7/5/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: FAMILY CORNER, THE.

Business Address: 448 WEST SIERRA, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

JOSE E. FUENTES, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122; MARCIA ALVARENGA, #1 BECKWITH STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000122.

Original Filing Date: 6/6/2016.

Signed: Jose E. Fuentes; Marcia Alvarenga

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MIKE’S LAKE ALMANOR GUIDE SERVICE.

Business Address: 716 CLIFFORD DRIVE, LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137, County of Plumas.

MICHAEL PAPAS, 802 WEST CROSS STREET, WOODLAND, CA 95695.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2017-0000006.

Original Filing Date: 1/18/2017.

Signed: Michael Papas

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: May 9, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: ALMANOR BARBER SHOP.

Business Address: 123 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

JEFF MARRS, 123 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000186.

Original Filing Date: 8/6/2012.

Signed: Jeff Marrs

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: June 12, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 21, 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000148

(Expires: 6/13/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: KENYON HONEY FARM.

Business Address: 409 FOURTH AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1402, CHESTER, CA 96020.

SHANNON LEE KENYON, 409 FOURTH AVE., CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/13/2017.

Signed: /s/ Shannon Lee Kenyon.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 13, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 21, 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000143

(Expires: 6/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR BARBER SHOP.

Business Address: 162 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 513-7636.

Mailing Address: 162 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

JEFF MARRS, P.O. BOX 968, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/12/2017.

Signed: /s/ Jeff Marrs.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 21, 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000144

(Expires: 6/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: ALMANOR ANCHOR SERVICE.

Business Address: 1105 MODOC ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 831, CHESTER, CA 96020.

NICK DEFABRIZIO, 513 NORTH ST., UNIT B, SUSANVILLE, CA 96130; DOUG DEFABRIZIO, 1105 MODOC ST., SUSANVILLE, CA 96130.

This business is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/12/2017.

Signed: /s/ Nick DeFabrizio.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 21, 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000138

(Expires: 6/2/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: CINDY’S HOUSE OF CHILD CARE.

Business Address: 122 3RD STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; Phone: (530) 355-4292.

Mailing Address: 122 3RD STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

CINDY MCGILL, 122 3RD STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/2/2017.

Signed: /s/ Cindy McGill, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 2, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 21, 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000151

(Expires: 6/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: TOMMY MILES, CMT.

Business Address: 519 MAIN ST., QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-9396.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 288, QUINCY, CA 95971.

THOMAS A. MILES, 37776 OLD HIGHWAY RD., QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ Thomas A. Miles, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Powell, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000147

(Expires: 6/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JOY ENGINEERING.

Business Address: 81822 HIGHWAY 70, BECKWOURTH, CA 96129, County of Plumas; (530) 832-5760.

Mailing Address: 1584 WOLF MEADOWS LANE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

JACQUELINE RUTH JOY, 1584 WOLF MEADOWS LANE, PORTOLA, CA 96122; RICHARD LEE JOY JR., 1584 WOLF MEADOWS LANE, PORTOLA, CA 96122; R & J JOY, INC., 1584 WOLF MEADOWS LANE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

STATE: NV-C240066-96

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/21/1996.

Signed: /s/ Richard L. Joy Jr., President; Jacqueline R. Joy, Secretary.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000145

(Expires: 6/12/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EVA’S HELPING HANDS.

Business Address: 481 FOURTH AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

EVA PEED, 481 FOURTH AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/12/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 12, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2017|

Public Notice

Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission to hold a

Public Hearing on

the Draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 3-Year Plan, 2017-2020.

Notice is hereby given that Plumas County Behavioral Health is opening a public comment period July 2 to August 2, 2017, and has scheduled a public hearing for discussion and stakeholder feedback on the Draft Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) 3-Year Plan, 2017-2020. This plan for mental health services funding covers Fiscal Years 2017/18, 2018/19, and 2019/20. The hearing will be held at noon (12:00 p.m.) on August 2, 2017, at 32 Central Avenue, Plumas Bank Administrative Building, Large Conference Room, Quincy, California, prior to the start of the Plumas County Behavioral Health Commission meeting. At the hearing, the Commission will listen to oral and written comments on the Draft MHSA 3-Year Plan, 2017-2020.

The proposed plan may be examined at the office of Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, at Chester, Greenville, and Portola Wellness and Family Resource Centers, and at Plumas County libraries. The plan may also be viewed at the Plumas County Website (www.countyofplumas.com), under the Behavioral Health/MHSA tabs. Additionally, a copy of the plan may be obtained by submitting an e-mail, written, or phone request to Aimee Heaney, MHSA Coordinator, at aheaney@pcbh.services, Plumas County Behavioral Health, 270 County Hospital Road, Suite 109, Quincy, CA 95971, or 530-283-6307, ext. 1016. For more information on the proposed plan, please contact Aimee Heaney or Bob Brunson of Plumas County Behavioral Health at 530-283-6307.

Publish: FRB, IVR, CP, PR

June 28, July 5, 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

For: Greenville High School Gym Remediation-Abatement-Construction

117 Grand Street, Greenville Ca, 94947

Open: June 23, 2017 8:00am

Close: July 17, 2017 3:00pm

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California will receive sealed bids up to and not later than the following: July 17, 2017, at 3:00pm sealed bids for Greenville High School Gym Remediation-Abatement-Construction project. Located at: 117 Grand Street. Greenville Ca, 95947 Faxed bids will NOT be accepted. Sealed bids must be mailed to 1446 East Main Street. Quincy Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin, Associate Superintendent of Business, Plumas Unified School District. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971 on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager. dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDING: PAINTING CONTRACTORS

FOR: Request for Proposals and Qualifications for Painting at PUSD Various Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District (PUSD), County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017 , sealed packages for Proposal and Qualifications from Contractors for Painting at PUSD Various Sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy CA 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: FLOORING CONTRACTORS

FOR: Request for Proposals and Qualifications for Flooring at Various PUSD School Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017. Sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification from Contractors for Flooring at various sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy, Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

FOR: Request Proposals and Qualifications for Drainage System Repair: Trench, Repair Drainage Grading System

OPEN: June 23, 2017 8:00am

DUE: July 17, 2017 3:00pm

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017 sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification for Request Proposals and Qualifications for Drainage System Repair: Trench, Repair Drainage Grading System Located at Greenville Junior Senior High School 117 Grand Street Greenville Ca 95947. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District 1446 East Main Street Quincy CA 95971 Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO ROOFING

CONTRACTORS

For: Greenville High School Gym Roofing Gutters, Downspouts

117 Grand Street, Greenville Ca, 95947

Open: June 23, 2017 8:00am

Close: July 17, 2017 3:00pm

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, County of Plumas, State of California will receive sealed bids up to and not later than the following: July 17, 2017, at 3:00pm. Sealed bids for Greenville High School Gym Roofing, Gutters, and Downspouts Construction Project. Located at: 117 Grand Street, Greenville Ca, 95947. Faxed bids will NOT be accepted. Sealed bids must be mailed to 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin, Associate Superintendent of Business, Plumas Unified School District. Bids shall be publicly opened at the Plumas Unified School District located at: 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971 on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager. dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

CONTRACTORS FOR: Request for Proposals and Qualifications for Fencing at Various Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017, sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification from Contractors for Fencing at various sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy CA 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin, Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE TO BIDDERS:

FOR: Request for Bids for School Furniture at Various PUSD Sites

OPEN: JUNE 23,, 2017 8:00AM

DUE: JULY 17, 2017 3:00PM

Notice is hereby given that Plumas Unified School District, in the County of Plumas, State of California, will receive sealed bids up to and not later than 3:00 PM on July 17, 2017, Sealed packages for Proposal and Qualification from Contractors for School Furniture at various PUSD Sites. Submittals shall be delivered to: Plumas Unified School District, 1446 East Main Street Quincy Ca 95971. Attn: Lisa Cavin Associate Superintendent of Business. Faxed submittals will not be accepted. Bids shall be publicly opened at the office of Plumas Unified School District located at 1446 East Main Street, Quincy Ca. 95971, on the above stated date, at the time indicated. Bid documents and information on mandatory job walk may be obtained from Dan Malugani, PUSD Project Manager, dmalugani@pcoe.k12.ca.us

Published LCT

July 4, 12, 2017|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000123

(Expires: 5/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: AC/DC BIKE CAMP.

Business Address: 2634 COUNTY ROAD, BECKWOURTH, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (775) 997-3888.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 9712, RENO, NV 89507.

KEVIN MC BEAN, 468 E. 8TH ST., RENO, NV, 89507.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 5/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ Kevin McBean, Owner.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: May 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000152

(Expires: 6/19/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SIERRA BUTTES BODYWORK.

Business Address: 5000 GOLD LAKE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96130, County of Plumas; (530) 470-3807.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 741, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

MONICA SANFORD, 5000 GOLD LAKE ROAD, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/19/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 19, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000156

(Expires: 6/26/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SARA’S SUDZ ‘N’ SCISSORS.

Business Address: 788 WOLF AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 788 WOLF AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

SARA M. ESCALANTE ENCINAS, 788 WOLF AVE., PORTOLA, CA, 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 6/26/2017.

Signed: /s/ Sara M. Escalante Encinas.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: June 26, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

July 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017|