Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 9/27/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000207

(Expires: 9/5/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE REFUGE.

Business Address: 250 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7860.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2044, CHESTER, CA 96020.

TAKETHELAND, INC., 520 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.

STATE: CA AI#: 2982777

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/5/2017.

Signed: /s/ Skyler Baldwin, President.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE REFUGE.

Business Address: 250 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

ELIZABETH BALDWIN, 281 ASPEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000108.

Original Filing Date: 5/2/2014.

Signed: Elizabeth Baldwin

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BLACKBIRD INN.

Business Address: 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

ALANA COOGAN, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106;

FLETCHER DARQUEA, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by General Partnership.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000005

Original Filing Date: 1/08/2014.

Signed: Alana Coogan

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Aug. 17, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000201

(Expires: 8/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: YOUR GUY FRIDAY.

Business Address: 86 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 930, QUINCY, CA 95971.

Ryan C. Nielsen, 86 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/21/2017. Signed: /s/ Ryan C. Nielsen.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000203

(Expires: 8/28/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA MOUNTAINSCAPES.

Business Address: 709 S. MEADOWS DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 592, CLIO, CA 96106.

ALEC DIETER JR., 709 S. MEADOW DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106;

ALEC C. DIETER, 709 S. MEADOW DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business is conducted by: Joint Venture.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/28/2017. Signed: /s/ Alec C. Dieter

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 28, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000196

(Expires: 8/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EPILOG BOOKS

Business Address: 6714 Bucks Lake Road, Meadow Valley, CA 95956, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 93, Meadow Valley, CA 95956.

Christine Crawford, 6714 Bucks Lake Road, Meadow Valley, CA 95956.

This business is conducted by: Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/14/2017.

Signed: /s/ Christine Crawford

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: TILE TREASURES.

Business Address: 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas.

HARRY DAILEY, 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956; JUDY DAILEY, 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000213.

Original Filing Date: 10/01/2012.

Signed: Judy Dailey

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Bailey, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000204

(Expires: 9/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DREAM CATCHER.

Business Address: 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96130, County of Plumas; (530) 836-2747.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 595, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

BRANDI MATTHEWS, 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; MICHAEL MATTHEWS, 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Brandi Matthews.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000205

(Expires: 9/1/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: INDIAN VALLEY FITNESS.

Business Address: 201 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

KARISA JOSEPH, 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947; PATRICK JOSEPH, 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/1/2017.

Signed: /s/ Karisa Joseph.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 1, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000208

(Expires: 9/6/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JEFFREY’S PUB & GRUB.

Business Address: 521 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 329, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ANNA JEFFREY, 691 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.

Signed: /s/ Anna Jeffrey.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 6, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CLIO’S RIVERS EDGE RV PARK.

Business Address: 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

J. KEVIN LAPLANT, 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106; GLORIA S. LAPLANT, CLIO, CA 96106, P.O. BOX 111, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000020.

Original Filing Date: 1/31/2014.

Signed: Gloria LaPlant

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 8, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Bailey, Deputy County Clerk.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000199

(Expires: 8/16/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIVINE MASSAGE & HEALING.

Business Address: 60 N. PINE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-0109.

Mailing Address: 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

MINDY LUTCH, 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.

Signed: /s/ Mindy Lutch.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Aug. 16, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000212

(Expires: 9/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G. A. NEAL DESIGNS.

Business Address: 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1154, QUINCY, CA 95971.

GREG NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; LAURIE NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2017.

Signed: /s/ Greg A. Neal.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000213

(Expires: 9/14/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.

Business Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

ANDREA LYNN MURANA, 862 RHEINFELDER ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122; ROBERT MARTIN YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER ST. PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/13/2017.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.

Business Address: 73795 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.

PAUL “ROCK” WOOD, 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122; CINDY WOOD 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000156.

Original Filing Date: 5/30/2013.

Signed: Cindy Wood

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 14, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Sue Clift, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

KIMBERLY PILKINGTON, 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by An Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000179.

Original Filing Date: 8/12/2015.

Signed: Kimberly Pilkington

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

GERALD F. CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106; MARY ANN CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000131.

Original Filing Date: 6/16/2016.

Signed: Gerald F. Crowe

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Melinda Rother, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000216

(Expires: 9/15/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN MATTRESS.

Business Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971 County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971

QUINCY MOUNTAIN MATTRESS, LLC, 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971

State: CA AI#: 201529310127.

This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2017.

Signed: /s/ Gary Weeks.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 15, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Lori Bailey, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000221

(Expires: 9/21/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.

Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.

Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 175, CLIO, CA 96106

Phone: 530-836-4985

ERIN HIDDE, 565 EAST QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/21/2017.

Signed: /s/ Erin Hidde.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 21, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Melinda Rother, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2017-0000220

(Expires: 9/20/2022)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.

Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

Phone: 530-283-1779

AMY ROE, 870 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2017.

Signed: /s/ Amy Roe.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Sept. 20, 2017

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|