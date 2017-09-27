Plumas County-wide Public Notices for the week of 9/27/17
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000207
(Expires: 9/5/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE REFUGE.
Business Address: 250 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas; (530) 258-7860.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 2044, CHESTER, CA 96020.
TAKETHELAND, INC., 520 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020.
STATE: CA AI#: 2982777
This business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/5/2017.
Signed: /s/ Skyler Baldwin, President.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 5, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE REFUGE.
Business Address: 250 MYRTLE AVENUE, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.
ELIZABETH BALDWIN, 281 ASPEN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020.
This business was conducted by an Individual.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000108.
Original Filing Date: 5/2/2014.
Signed: Elizabeth Baldwin
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: BLACKBIRD INN.
Business Address: 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.
ALANA COOGAN, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106;
FLETCHER DARQUEA, 276 LOWER MAIN STREET, CLIO, CA 96106.
This business was conducted by General Partnership.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000005
Original Filing Date: 1/08/2014.
Signed: Alana Coogan
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Aug. 17, 2017.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000201
(Expires: 8/21/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: YOUR GUY FRIDAY.
Business Address: 86 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 930, QUINCY, CA 95971.
Ryan C. Nielsen, 86 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/21/2017. Signed: /s/ Ryan C. Nielsen.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Aug. 21, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Julie Rizzo, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000203
(Expires: 8/28/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HIGH SIERRA MOUNTAINSCAPES.
Business Address: 709 S. MEADOWS DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 592, CLIO, CA 96106.
ALEC DIETER JR., 709 S. MEADOW DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106;
ALEC C. DIETER, 709 S. MEADOW DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.
This business is conducted by: Joint Venture.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/28/2017. Signed: /s/ Alec C. Dieter
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Aug. 28, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000196
(Expires: 8/14/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: EPILOG BOOKS
Business Address: 6714 Bucks Lake Road, Meadow Valley, CA 95956, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 93, Meadow Valley, CA 95956.
Christine Crawford, 6714 Bucks Lake Road, Meadow Valley, CA 95956.
This business is conducted by: Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/14/2017.
Signed: /s/ Christine Crawford
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Aug. 14, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, 2017|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: TILE TREASURES.
Business Address: 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956, County of Plumas.
HARRY DAILEY, 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956; JUDY DAILEY, 148 EASY STREET, MEADOW VALLEY, CA 95956.
This business was conducted by A Married Couple.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000213.
Original Filing Date: 10/01/2012.
Signed: Judy Dailey
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Sept. 5, 2017.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Lori Bailey, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000204
(Expires: 9/1/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DREAM CATCHER.
Business Address: 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96130, County of Plumas; (530) 836-2747.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 595, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
BRANDI MATTHEWS, 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103; MICHAEL MATTHEWS, 70099 HIGHWAY 70, GRAEAGLE, CA 96103.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/1/2017.
Signed: /s/ Brandi Matthews.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 1, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Bailey, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000205
(Expires: 9/1/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: INDIAN VALLEY FITNESS.
Business Address: 201 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
KARISA JOSEPH, 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947; PATRICK JOSEPH, 1040 WILLIAMS VALLEY RD., GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/1/2017.
Signed: /s/ Karisa Joseph.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 1, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Bailey, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000208
(Expires: 9/6/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: JEFFREY’S PUB & GRUB.
Business Address: 521 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 329, QUINCY, CA 95971.
ANNA JEFFREY, 691 MAIN STREET, GREENVILLE, CA 95947.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on: Not Applicable.
Signed: /s/ Anna Jeffrey.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 6, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4, 2017|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CLIO’S RIVERS EDGE RV PARK.
Business Address: 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.
J. KEVIN LAPLANT, 3754 HIGHWAY 89, CLIO, CA 96106; GLORIA S. LAPLANT, CLIO, CA 96106, P.O. BOX 111, CLIO, CA 96106.
This business was conducted by A Married Couple.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000020.
Original Filing Date: 1/31/2014.
Signed: Gloria LaPlant
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Sept. 8, 2017.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Lori Bailey, Deputy County Clerk.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000199
(Expires: 8/16/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: DIVINE MASSAGE & HEALING.
Business Address: 60 N. PINE STREET, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 832-0109.
Mailing Address: 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
MINDY LUTCH, 79936 PANORAMIC ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 8/16/2017.
Signed: /s/ Mindy Lutch.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Aug. 16, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000212
(Expires: 9/14/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: G. A. NEAL DESIGNS.
Business Address: 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1154, QUINCY, CA 95971.
GREG NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971; LAURIE NEAL, 1533 GREENHORN RANCH ROAD, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/14/2017.
Signed: /s/ Greg A. Neal.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 14, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Bailey, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000213
(Expires: 9/14/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.
Business Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: 73815 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
ANDREA LYNN MURANA, 862 RHEINFELDER ST., PORTOLA, CA 96122; ROBERT MARTIN YEGGE, 862 RHEINFELDER ST. PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/13/2017.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 14, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Sue Clift, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: HEALTHY BODIES COMMUNITY GYM.
Business Address: 73795 SOUTH DELLEKER ROAD, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas.
PAUL “ROCK” WOOD, 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122; CINDY WOOD 6900 A-15, PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business was conducted by A Married Couple.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2013-0000156.
Original Filing Date: 5/30/2013.
Signed: Cindy Wood
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Sept. 14, 2017.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Sue Clift, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.
Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
KIMBERLY PILKINGTON, 1260 AMITY LANE, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business was conducted by An Individual.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2015-0000179.
Original Filing Date: 8/12/2015.
Signed: Kimberly Pilkington
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Sept. 20, 2017.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Marcy DeMartile, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|
Abandons business name
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.
Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.
GERALD F. CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106; MARY ANN CROWE, 414 BOULDER DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106.
This business was conducted by A Married Couple.
Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2016-0000131.
Original Filing Date: 6/16/2016.
Signed: Gerald F. Crowe
This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.
Filed: Sept. 21, 2017.
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By Melinda Rother, Deputy.
Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000216
(Expires: 9/15/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MOUNTAIN MATTRESS.
Business Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971 County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA, 95971
QUINCY MOUNTAIN MATTRESS, LLC, 11 LINDAN AVE., QUINCY, CA 95971
State: CA AI#: 201529310127.
This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2017.
Signed: /s/ Gary Weeks.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 15, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Lori Bailey, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000221
(Expires: 9/21/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: THE LODGE AT WHITEHAWK RANCH.
Business Address: 985 WHITEHAWK DRIVE, CLIO, CA 96106, County of Plumas.
Mailing Address: P. O. BOX 175, CLIO, CA 96106
Phone: 530-836-4985
ERIN HIDDE, 565 EAST QUINCY AVE., PORTOLA, CA 96122.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/21/2017.
Signed: /s/ Erin Hidde.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 21, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Melinda Rother, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS
NAME STATEMENT
NO. 2017-0000220
(Expires: 9/20/2022)
The following person(s) is/are doing business as: MY SISTER’S CLOSET.
Business Address: 367 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.
Phone: 530-283-1779
AMY ROE, 870 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, QUINCY, CA 95971.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/20/2017.
Signed: /s/ Amy Roe.
This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:
Filed: Sept. 20, 2017
Kathy Williams, County Clerk
By: Marcy DeMartile, Deputy
Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP
Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|