Plumas County-wide public notices for the week of December 21, 2016

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: PINE HILL MOTEL.

Business Address: 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas.

DAVID R. PERRON, 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971; MARION T. PERRON, 42075 HIGHWAY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business was conducted by A Married Couple.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2014-0000197.

Original Filing Date: 8/12/2014.

Began Transacting Business: 8/27/2009.

Signed: David R. Perron

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below. Filed: Nov. 30, 2016.

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By Lori Powell, Deputy.

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000265

(Expires: 11/28/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: BODY PIERCING BY ROBIN.

Business Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 394-8373.

Mailing Address: 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

ROBIN THIELMAN, 905 BRESCIANI CIRCLE, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/28/2016.

Signed: /s/ Robin Thielman.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 28, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000257

(Expires: 11/14/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: RIVER RANCH PROPANE.

Business Address: 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 718-8361.

Mailing Address: 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

DAYNE D. LEWIS, 42331 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 11/14/2016. Signed: /s/ Dayne Lewis.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Nov. 14, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000268

(Expires: 11/29/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PINE HILL MOTEL.

Business Address: 42075 HWY 70, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 283-1670.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 1879, QUINCY, CA 95971.

BONNIE MADARANG, 860 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971; LOUIS MADARANG, 860 EAST MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Married Couple.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 1/1/2017. Signed: /s/ Bonnie Madarang.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Nov. 29, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000271

(Expires: 12/5/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: PENGUIN SWIM TEAM.

Business Address: 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (530) 386-0481.

Mailing Address: P.O. BOX 873, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

PENGUIN SWIM TEAM, 365 3RD AVENUE, PORTOLA, CA 96122.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 9/15/2016.

Signed: /s/ Christian Taylor.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 5, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000272

(Expires: 12/6/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: SHARP WOOD FLOORS.

Business Address: 7850 MARILYN DRIVE, PORTOLA, CA 96122, County of Plumas; (480) 338-8783.

Mailing Address: 216 LEMON DRIVE ST 162, RENO, NV 89506.

MICHAEL SHARP, 8710 WINDING CREEK DRIVE, RENO, NV, 89506.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 12/6/2016.

Signed: /s/ Mike Sharp.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below: Filed: Dec. 6, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Sue Clift, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 14, 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 2017|

Plumas National Forest

Timber Sale

The Plumas National Forest is pre advertising for the Penman Intregrated Resource Timber Contract (IRTC) Stewardship. The Penman IRTC Stewardship Timber Sale is located in all or portions of T.22., R.13E., sections 4, 5, and 6, T.23N., R12E., sections 13, 24, 25 and 36, T.23., R13E., sections 19 and 20., M.D.M, for an estimated 6,580 CCF (3.25 MMBF) of sawtimber marked or otherwise designated for cutting on approximately 1,012 acres and one mandatory stewardship project and two optional stewardship projects. Stewardship project(s) are: Mandatory Item 001: Cut, Skid, and Deck standing live conifer trees 3″ DBH -10.9″ DBH on approxamately 440 acres. Optional Item 001: Required recontouring of excavated bench skid trails if purchaser chooses to construct on an estimated +/- 1 mile of skid trail outside of RCAs/SMZs unless approved by Hydrologist specialist. Optional Item 002: Chipping of all conifer material including limbs and tops of sawlogs decked in landings and hauling chipped material to nearest cogeneration biomass power plant and/or disposal site approved by the Forest Service. Bidders are highly encouraged to visit the project area prior to offical advertisement before snow fall, which could make access to the area difficult.

For more information concerning the timber and stewardship projects specific to this project, visit: http://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The offical advertisement for this stewardship will be on January 25th 2017. At this time information concerning submission of offers will be available to the public from the District Ranger, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Rd, Blairsden, CA 96013 or at:

http://www.fs.usda.gov/resources/plumas/landmanagement/resourcemanagement

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact USDA’s TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue, SW, Washington D.C. 20250-9410 or call 202-720-5964 (voice and TDD). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published LCT

Dec. 20, 2016|

Published FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 21, 2016|

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

NO. 2016-0000278

(Expires: 12/13/2021)

The following person(s) is/are doing business as: QUINCY PHARMACY, INC.

Business Address: 411 MAIN STREET, QUINCY, CA 95971, County of Plumas; (530) 701-8563.

Mailing Address: 205 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

KAREN L. SCHAD, 205 SIERRA WAY, QUINCY, CA 95971.

This business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant(s) commenced to transact business under the above name(s) on 2/1/2016. Signed: /s/ Karen Schad.

This statement was filed in the office of the County Clerk of Plumas County on the date indicated below:

Filed: Dec. 13, 2016

Kathy Williams, County Clerk

By: Julie A. Rizzo, Deputy

Published: FRB, IVR, PR, CP

Dec. 21, 28, 2016, Jan. 4, 11, 2017|

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

TO PREQUALIFY FOR

PUBLIC WORKS PROJECTS

The Plumas County Department of Facility Services & Airports seeks to prequalify licensed contractors in various trades for improvement and repair projects on Plumas County controlled facilities. Prequalification covers single projects, maintenance, emergency response/repairs and other work required in the operation of county buildings, parks, airports and facilities. The list of trades required to perform these duties include, but are not limited to:

Boilermaker

Carpentry

Drywall Installation/Finishing

Electrical

Finishing Carpentry

Flooring

Glass & Glazing

HVAC

Insulation Installer

Landscaping

Masonry

Painting

Plasterer

Plumbing

Roofing/Water Proofing

Sheet Metal

Tile Setting

Please contact Department of Facility Services & Airports at (530) 283-6299 or email lindsaydriscoll@countyofplumas.com for a Pre-Qualification Questionnaire.

Published FRB, CP, PR, IVR

Dec. 14, 21, 2016|