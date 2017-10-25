Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 10/25/17

Estate of Maddalena

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Dean Gerald Maddalena; a.k.a. Dean G. Maddalena, a.k.a. Dean Maddalena, decedent

Case Number PR17-00045

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Dean Gerald Maddalena; a.k.a. Dean G. Maddalena, a.k.a. Dean Maddalena

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Christina A. Maddalena in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Christian A. Maddalena be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Nov. 13, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Room 104, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Petitioner: Christina A. Maddalena, 65 North Beckwith Street, Portola, CA 96122, (530) 249-1686

Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8, 2017

OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT

Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project

Plumas National Forest

Mt. Hough Ranger District

The Forest Service is seeking comments on the Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project. The project includes management activities designed to restore the area affected by the 2007 Moonlight Fire; to reduce the negative post-fire effects to vegetation, watersheds, and recreation; and to enhance resiliency to future fires, droughts, insect and disease infestations, and climate change. The project area is located on National Forest System (NFS) lands on the Plumas National Forest, Mt. Hough Ranger District. It is approximately 5 to 15 miles north and east of Taylorsville, California and 20 to 30 miles northeast of Quincy, California. The project includes treatments in watersheds within and surrounding the Moonlight Fire perimeter in T26N, R10E sections 1, 12-14, 23-25; T26N, R11E sections 1-24, 29-31; T26N, R12E sections 1-34; T26N, R13E section 6; T27N, R10E section 1-3, 10-15, 22-27, 36; T27N, R11E sections 1-36; T27N, R12E sections 2-36; T27N, R13E sections 17-21,28-30; T28N, R10E sections 13-14, 23-27, 34-36; T28N, R11E, sections 1-36, and T28N, R12E, sections 5-9, 14-23, 26-35, Mount Diablo Base Meridian. The project area is within and northwest of Antelope Lake Recreation Area. Other notable features within the project area include: Taylor Lake, Diamond Mountains, and Wilcox Valley.

The Environmental Assessment is available for review at the Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; or, on-line at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49421 .

This project is subject to comment pursuant to 36 CFR 218, Subparts A and B. Only those who submit timely project-specific written comments during a public comment period are eligible to file an objection. Individuals or representatives of an entity submitting comments must sign the comments or verify identity upon request.

The Forest Service will accept comments on this proposal for 30 days following publication of the opportunity to comment legal notice which is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Commenters should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source. It is the commenter’s responsibility to ensure timely receipt of comments (36 CFR 218.25).

Please submit your comments through the online comment form. You can access the comment form by clicking on “Comment/Object on Project” on the right-hand side of the project website at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=49421. Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. You may also submit your comments by: mail to Micki Smith, District Ranger, c/o Christine Handler, Project Leader, Mount Hough Ranger District, 39696 State Highway 70, Quincy, California, 95971; hand-delivered to the address shown above during business hours (M-F 8:00am to 4:30pm); or submitted by FAX (530) 283-1821. Please include “Moonlight Fire Area Restoration Project” in the subject line. Names of commenters will be part of the public record subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

For additional information, Christine Handler, email: [email protected] phone 559-920-2188.

Oct. 24, 2017

Oct. 25, 2017

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER

Este informe contiene informacion muy importante sobre su agua portable. Traduzcalo o hable con alguien que lo entienda bien.

The Grizzly Lake CSD Domestic Water System Has Levels Of Uranium Above The Drinking Water Standard.

Our domestic water system is in violation of the drinking water standard for uranium. Although this is not an emergency, you have the right to know what happened, what you should do, and what we are doing to correct this situation.

What happened?

We are required by state regulations to test our well water for certain radioactive elements. The maximum contaminant level (MCL) for uranium in drinking water as determined by the state is 20 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L). The most recent results show our Running Annual Average uranium concentration of Well 02 is 29.5 pCi/L, and therefore exceeds the uranium MCL.

What should I do?

You do not need to use an alternative water supply (e.g. bottled water).

This is not an emergency. If it had been, you would have been notified immediately. However, some people who drink water uranium in excess of the MCL over many years may have kidney problems or an increased risk of getting cancer.

If you have other health issues concerning the consumption of this water, you may wish to consult your doctor.

What is being done?

The District has applied for funding to investigate new sources of water supply that complies with the uranium standard. The well that has the higher uranium level, Well 02, is only used when necessary as a backup source. The District’s other source of supply, Well 01, is in compliance with the uranium standard with a Running Annual Average below the MCL.

The District is currently operating under state Compliance Order 01-02-14(O)-001 that requires the District to ensure the water supply complies with the state uranium standard.

For more information, please call the Grizzly Lake CSD at 530-832-5225.

This notice is being distributed by the Grizzly Lake Community Services District.

Oct. 25, 2017