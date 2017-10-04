Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 10/4/17

Abandons business name

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

The following person has abandoned the following Fictitious Business Name: CHESTER OLD TOWN CAFE.

Business Address: 150 MAIN STREET, CHESTER, CA 96020, County of Plumas.

LESLIE FRANCHETTI, 2932 ALMANOR DRIVE WEST, CANYON DAM, CA 95923.

This business was conducted by an Individual.

Original Fictitious Business Name File Number: 2012-0000198.

Original Filing Date: 8/28/2012.

Signed: Leslie Carol Franchetti

This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Plumas County on date indicated below.

Filed: July 17, 2017.

By: Sue Clift, Deputy County Clerk.

Published PR

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of BRANDON JOSEPH CARR LUMAN IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00116

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Brandon Joseph Carr Luman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: BRANDON JOSEPH CARR LUMAN to Proposed name: BRANDON MALAKAI ESCALANTE-ENCINAS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 23, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Portola Reporter.

Date: Sept. 11, 2017.

/s/ Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 11, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By J. Leonhardt, Deputy Clerk

Published PR

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

Proposed name change

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF PLUMAS

520 Main St., Quincy, CA 95971

Petition of JEZSE JAMES CARR IN PRO PER for change of name

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case Number: CV17-00113

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner Jezse James Carr filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows:

Present name: JEZSE JAMES CARR to Proposed name: JEZSE JAMES ESCALANTE-ENCINAS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING

Date: Oct. 23, 2017

Time: 9:30 a.m., Dept. Two.

The address of the court is same as noted above.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once each week for four successive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county (specify newspaper): Portola Reporter.

Date: Sept. 11, 2017.

/s/ Judge of the Superior Court.

Filed: Sept. 11, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By J. Leonhardt, Deputy Clerk

Published PR

Sept. 20, 27, Oct. 4, 11, 2017|

Budget Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held Tuesday, October 16, 2017 at the Eastern Plumas Recreation District Board of Directors meeting beginning at 6:30 pm. Meeting will be held at the Mohawk Community Resources Center, 8989 Hwy 89, Blairsden, CA for the purpose of receiving public comment on the 2017-2018 Budget of the Eastern Plumas Recreation District. At the hearing, all comments by interested persons will be considered. The 2017-2018 EPRD Budget is available for review online at eprd.specialdistrict.org/financial-reports-documents or citizens may contact EPRD Chairman Mimi Garner at [email protected] or 775-229-3140 to request a copy by mail.

Published PR

Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 2017|

Estate of Hamby

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

JOHN W. HAMBY, decedent

Case Number PR17-00040

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN W. HAMBY

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Betty Stazenski and Gary Stazenski in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Betty Stazenski and Gary Stazenski be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 23, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Room 104, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jennifer McQuarrie, P. O. Box 1151, Quincy, CA 95971, (805) 252-1080, SBN: 191730

Endorsed Sept. 22, 2017

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By P. Marchetti, Deputy Clerk.

Published PR

Oct. 4, 11, 18, 2017|

Opportunity to Comment on the Beckwourth Peak Recreation Project, Beckwourth Ranger District,

Plumas National Forest and Sierraville Ranger District,

Tahoe National Forest

The Beckwourth Ranger District, Plumas National Forest and the Sierraville Ranger District, Tahoe National Forest are proposing the Beckwourth Peak Recreation Project (Beckwourth Peak Project). The objectives of this project are to: 1) provide recreation access to the Beckwourth Peak area on the Plumas and Tahoe National Forests 2) provide additional recreation opportunities which may relieve recreation pressure in other heavily-used areas. The proposed activities include construction of approximately 20 miles of trails to be added to the National Forest System. The trails would be designed for non-motorized use and would accommodate all non-motorized users including hikers, bikers, and equestrians. Proposed trailheads would be open to the public and located in the City of Portola and adjacent to the Nakoma Golf Resort/Gold Mountain Community. Coordination has been occurring and would continue to occur with City of Portola and the Nakoma Golf Resort/Gold Mountain Community about trailhead specifications.

The project area is located immediately south and east of Portola in Plumas County, California. The project area includes National Forest System lands on the Plumas National Forest, Beckwourth Ranger District and the Tahoe National Forest, Sierraville Ranger District, The project area occupies portions of Township 22 North, Range 13 East, Sections 13, 14, and 22-24; Township 22 North, Range 14 East, Sections 5-9, 17, and 18; and Township 23 North, Range 14 East, Section 31, Mt. Diablo Base Meridian

A proposed action including a detailed map of the proposed project activities is available online at the Plumas National Forest website at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=52465

The proposed action and supporting documents are also available for review at the Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, Blairsden, CA 96103 and the Sierraville Ranger District, 317 South Lincoln Street, Sierraville, CA 96126.

Preliminary information indicates that the Beckwourth Peak Project activities may be categorically excluded from documentation in an Environmental Assessment (EA) or an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) because there are no anticipated extraordinary circumstances potentially having effects which may significantly affect the environment, and the proposed activities fit into an established category. The proposed activities fall within the scope and intent of the following categorical exclusion category: 36 CFR 220.6(e)(1). Construction and reconstruction of trails.

Specific written comments on the proposed project would be most useful when received by November 6, 2017 so that they can be considered early during project development and analysis. The Forest Service will consider your scoping comments to help identify issues associated with the project.

Submit electronic comments to: [email protected]

Comments submitted electronically must be in plain text (.txt), rich format (.rtf), Word (.doc or .docx), portable document format (.pdf), or an email message. Please include “Beckwourth Peak Project” in the subject line.

Written comments may be mailed to: Matthew Jedra, Beckwourth District Ranger and/or Quentin Youngblood, Sierraville District Ranger, c/o Lynée Crawford, Beckwourth Ranger District, 23 Mohawk Road, PO Box 7, Blairsden, CA 96103; by fax 530-836-0493, or delivered in person Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.

Additional information regarding this project may be obtained by contacting Steve Townley, Project Leader, at (530) 836-7126 or Lynée Crawford, Acting District Planner, at [email protected] or (530) 836-7119.

Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published PR

Oct. 4, 2017|