Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 4/12/17

NOTICE TO ENGINEERS

Proposal Open: March 15, 2017

Dated: March 15, 2017

Notice is hereby given that sealed qualifications will be received by the staff of the PLUMAS EUREKA COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT (PECSD), at the Community Services District office at 200 Lundy Lane, Blairsden, California, 96103 up to 3 o’clock p.m., April 14, 2017 for engineering consulting to serve as the Contract District Engineer. Interested consultants are asked to submit a specific statement of qualifications listed in PECSD’s Request for Qualifications (RFQ).

The entire RFQ, including instructions for submittal, is available during normal business hours from PECSD, 200 Lundy Lane, Blairsden, California, 96103; Telephone: (530) 836-1593; E-Mail: heather.pecsd@digitalpath.net or john.rowden@digitalpath.net.

Published PR

March 29, April 5, 12, 2017|

Notice of sale

Notice of Sheriff’s Sale

Foreclosure of Real Property

(CCP 729.010)

Sheriff’s Civil No. 2016001152

Court Case No.: CV15-00006

Under a Writ of Sale issued out of the Plumas County Superior Court, Judicial District, County of Plumas, State of California on 03/08/2017, on a judgment rendered on 12/17/2015,

IN FAVOR OF BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., 4161 PIEDMONT PARKWAY, Greensboro, NC 27410

AND AGAINST JOHN J. BURROWS, 1675 ORDWAY AVENUE, Reno, NV 89509; ERIN A BURROWS, 9520 OAKLEY, Reno, NV 89521

for the sum of $ 416,100.37.

I have levied upon all the rights, title, claim and interest of the judgment debtor(s), JOHN J. BURROWS, ERIN A BURROWS in the real property, in the County of Plumas, described as follows:

Physical Address: 224 RED HAWK, PORTOLA, CA 96122, APN Number 028-090-008-000.

The property to be sold is NOT subject to the right of redemption.

The amount of the secured indebtedness with interest and costs is $ 0.00.

Minimum Bid (if applicable): $ 0.00.

PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS SHOULD REFER TO SECTIONS 701.510 to 701.680, INCLUSIVE, OF THE CODE OF CIVIL PROCEDURE FOR PROVISIONS GOVERNING THE TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND EFFECT OF THE SALE AND THE LIABILITY OF DEFAULTING BIDDERS.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will proceed to sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash in lawful money of the United States, all the rights, title and interest of said judgment debtor(s) in the above described property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy said execution, with accrued interest and costs on:

April 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

At the following location: 1400 E. Main Street, in the city of: Quincy, County of: Plumas, State of California.

Directions to property location may be obtained from the levying officer upon oral or written request.

Dated at: Quincy, California,

Gregory Hagwood, Sheriff-Coroner

County of Plumas,

/s/ A. Wingfield, Sheriff’s Authorized Agent.

Attorney for Judgment Creditor: CHARLES A. CORREIA ALDRIDGE, PITE, LLP, 4375 JUTLAND DRIVE, SUITE 200, San Diego, CA 92117, (858) 750-7600.

Liens may be present which may or may not survive this levy.

Published PR

March 29, April 5, 12, 2017|

Estate of McKay

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Jon David McKay, decedent

Case Number PR17-00013

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jon David McKay

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Sharon Castenada in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Sharon Castenada be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: April 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Room 104, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: David J. Heaslett, P.O. Box 340, Graeagle, CA 96103, (530) 836-4625, SBN: 61463

Published PR

March 29, April 5, 12, 2017|

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

DELLEKER STORAGE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE UNDERSIGNED INTENDS TO SELL THE

PERSONAL PROPERTY DISCRIBED BELOW TO SATISFY A LIEN IMPOSSED

ON SAID PROPERTY PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 21700/21707 OF THE BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL CODE, SECTION 2328 OF THE UCC SECTION 535 OF THE CIVIL CODE. THE UNDERSIGNED WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION SALE BY COMPETITIVE BIDDING ON MAY 13, 2017 AT 10:00AM ON THE PREMISSES WHERE DELLEKER STORAGE AT 73820 S. DELLEKER ROAD WHICH CONSISTS OF MISC PERSONAL PROPERTY.

ITEMS SOLD “AS IS” WHERE IS

SALE IS SUBJECT TO CANCELLATION

UNITS B3/4, B5

Published PR

April 12, 2017|

Published FRB, PR

April 12, 19, 2017|

Lien Sale

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. All American Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 22, 2017 at 9 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at All American Mini Storage, 169 Lawrence Street, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Kevin T. Barrett

Includes: Washer, Dryer, Car Rims, Bow Flex, Keyboard, Speakers.american

Published FRB, PR

April 12, 19, 2017|

Lien Sale

Public Lien Sale

Notice is hereby given that it is the intention to sell the personal property below to satisfy a lien imposed in said property pursuant to section 21700 of the Business and Professional Code, Section 2328 of the UCC, section 535 of the Civil Code. Quincy Mini Storage will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on April 22, 2017 at 10 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Quincy Mini Storage, 1972 Lee Road, Quincy, California, which consists of miscellaneous personal property stored.

Brande Gonzales

Mark Patrick

Raymond Busselen

Kyle Neely

Joan Chandler

Clifford Pearce

Ryan Gamberg

George Courtemanche, Jr.

Bridgette Schooler

Dawn Fowler

Includes: Clothing, Dressers, TV, Microwave, Metal file Cabinet, Futon, Dishes, Floor Fan, Crib & Mattress, Small Kitchen Appliances, Tent, Propane BBQ, Treadmill, Tables, Cross Country Skis, Recliner Chairs, Furniture, Electric Guitars, Car, Flat Trailer, Organ, Records, Radial Arm Saw, Washer, Dryer, Bird Cages, Port-a-Crib, Video games.

Published FRB, PR

April 12, 19, 2017|