Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 4/26/17

Blairsden-Graeagle Property Sale

Tamarack Place

T.S. No. 16-0414-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED _____________ ____: _ __ ___ __ ____ ____ NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP L_U _: KÈM THEO _ÂY LÀ B_N TRÌNH BÀY TÓM L__C V_ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LI_U NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/30/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: ROBERT L. ARIETA JR., A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 1/6/2012 as Instrument No. 2012-0000097 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Plumas County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 195 TAMARACK PL BLAIRSDEN-GRAEAGLE, CA 96103-9740 A.P.N.: 129-170-028-000 Date of Sale: 5/11/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $240,088.44, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 16-0414-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/5/2017 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720-9200 Sale Information Only: 916-939-0772 www.nationwideposting.com Darlene Clark, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0305472 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 04/19/2017, 04/26/2017, 05/03/2017

Published PR

April 19, 26, May 3, 2017|

PSREC 2017 PUBLIC NOTICE

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative will be conducting inspections of its facilities throughout 2017. Specific vegetation management projects planned within the timbered portions of its service area include but are not limited to, Chandler Road, the Cromberg area, Spring Garden area, Graeagle, and Mabie/Delleker. We will also be inspecting for trees and other vegetation in proximity to the power lines as required by the California Public Resource Code Section 4293. Trees that come in contact with power lines are a major cause of outages on our system. PSREC strives to strike a healthy balance between our appreciation for trees and our obligation to provide safe, reliable electric service. Through our tree trimming program, we redirect tree growth away from power lines and remove any damaged or diseased trees so we can limit potential damage to the power lines which could be caused by extreme weather conditions. If a tree grows too fast or if its proximity to power lines is a threat to our electric system, our experts will trim the growth away from our equipment. Our vegetation management is conducted following best management practices defined in ANSI A300 Part 7 (ANSI 2012) and the ISA companion publication to the ANSI A300 Standards (ISA 2007).

Currently PSREC is doing a comprehensive mapping/inspection project that encompasses the entire service area. These inspections are part of our ongoing work to provide our members with safe, reliable electric service. We will be inspecting electrical equipment as required by California General Orders 95 and 128 and determining the location and condition of our infrastructure. PSREC personnel require access to all of its facilities including meters. PSREC employees will have company ID with them.

Published LCT

April 25, May 4, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2017|

Published FRB, PR

April 26, May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2017|

SUMMONS

(CITACIAON JUDICIAL)

Case No. GN CV16-00181

SUMMONS

(Citacion Judicial)

Notice to Defendant (Aviso a Demandado): W. C. Bringham Catherine Bringham, Marion Bringham Ann Bringham John Doe I, II, III Adminstrators of the Estates of W.C. Bringham Catherine Bringham, and Ann Bringham; JOHNATHAN KELSEY, S.A. THOMAS, JOHN WHITCRAFT, MRS. J. WHITCRAFT, aka MRS. HARRIET WOOLY; HOPE LODGE 234 F&A.M., THEODORE SHUBERT, THOMAS SCOTT; FLORA L. JOHNSON; JANE DOE IN HER CAPACITY AS THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN WHITCRAFT, AND ALL TESTATE AND INTESTATE HEIRS OF THE NAMED DEFENDANTS.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (Lo está demandando el demandante): Debra J. Beever.

NOTICE!

You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more Information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case.

AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: Superior Court for Plumas County, 520 Main St., Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: DAVID J. HEASLETT, 6 Graeagle Village Centre, P. O. Box 340, Graeagle, CA 96103 (530) 836-4625.

Dated: Jan. 23, 2017.

Johanna Leonhardt, Deputy

Published PR

April, 26, May, 3, 10, 17, 2017|