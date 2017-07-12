Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/12/17

Portola Property Sale

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-004852 170059134-CA-VOI APN 126-042-005-000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/08/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/18/2017 at 11:00AM, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Michael T Little and Irene Little, husband and wife, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Cendant Mortgage Corporation D/B/A PHH Mortgage Services, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 10/09/2003 in Instrument No. 2003-0012239 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of PLUMAS County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 5630 CASEY JONES RD, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $69,348.06 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 06/21/2017 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 17-004852. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.nationwideposting.com 916-939-0772 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0310845 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 06/28/2017, 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on November 7, 2017, within the boundaries of the Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, to approve a measure for the purpose of obtaining voter approval by a two-thirds majority vote of the following measure:

“Upon a two-thirds vote of approval, shall a special tax of $65.00 per fiscal year be imposed on each and every property assessment on all property including residential, vacant, commercial and industrial within the boundaries of Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District, excluding those properties exempt from county property tax, for the sole purpose of supplementing the funding of services for fire protection and prevention, emergency medical response, hazardous materials emergency response; commencing in fiscal year 2018-19, and continuing indefinitely with tax proceeds to be collected and apportioned along with the county property taxes.”?

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the dates for filing arguments for or against the measure is July 12, 2017 through July 21, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Arguments may not exceed 300 words each and must be accompanied by a “Form Statement” available at www.plumascounty.us , signed by each author. Rebuttals to Arguments in favor or against the measure may not exceed 250 words and must be filed with the County Clerk by August 2, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. The office of the Plumas County Clerk located in the Courthouse at 520 Main Street, Room 102, Quincy will be the processing place for all ballots from October 27, 2017 through November 7, 2017. Equipment testing will be September 28, 2017. For more information, call (530) 283-6256 or 283-6129.

Kathy Williams,

Plumas County Clerk-Recorder

Registrar of Voters

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

FOR THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS FOR LAST CHANCE CREEK

WATER DISTRICT

(Three positions of Director)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Last Chance Creek Water District will conduct a General District Election on the 7th day of November 2017 for the purposes of electing the position of Director. The term for the positions of director shall be for four (4) years or until the Director’s successor qualifies and takes office.

1. To be qualified as a candidate for the position of Director, a person must be a holder of title to land within District boundaries, or the Legal Representative of a holder of title to land within District boundaries, and an elector.

2. If insufficient nominations are received and a petition for election is not filed within the time period stipulated in Election Code section 10515, appointment to each elective office will be made as prescribed within the Election Code section 10515.

3. Declarations of Candidacy may be obtained at the Roberti Ranch, 7411 Dyson Lane, House #2, PO Box 693, Loyalton, CA 96118, and must be returned and filed at the same location no later than 5:00 p.m. on August 11, 2017, and no candidate shall withdraw his or her Declaration of Candidacy after that date. If the incumbent elective officers do not file Declarations of Candidacy by the indicated deadline, the time to file is extended to August 16, 2017.

4. The election will be conducted by Last Chance Creek Water District and its designated representatives. Information regarding the election may be obtained by calling (530) 249-4014 or (530) 993-4690.

Dated: 6 – 22 – 17

Last Chance Creek Water District:

By: RICK ROBERTI, President

NOTICE OF ELECTION

AND FILING DATES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, in accordance with the provisions of the Uniform District Election Law of the State of California (commencing with Section 10500, et seq.) that a Uniform District Election will be held on Tuesday, NOVEMBER 7, 2017 for the purpose of electing members to the following Boards of Directors.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, that Declaration of Candidacy forms for eligible candidates may be obtained from the office of the Plumas County Clerk at 520 Main Street Room 102, Quincy and district secretaries beginning July 17, 2017. The filing period is from July 17, 2017 through August 11, 2017 at the hour of 5:00 p.m., in the office of the County Clerk. Deadline for withdrawal of declarations is August 11, 2017 by 5:00 p.m. Pursuant to Elections Code Section 13307, a candidate may withdraw (but not change) his/her Candidates Statement of Qualifications on or before August 14, 2017 by 5:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, if by the close of the filing period, only one person has filed a Declaration of Candidacy for any elective office to be filled at that election or; a signed petition requesting that the Uniform District election be held has not been presented to the County Clerk for filing, then a certification shall be submitted to the supervising authority – the Board of Supervisors, authorizing them to certify the appointments to the offices as declared. If no person files a Declaration of Candidacy for an office to be voted upon, the Board of Supervisors shall appoint a person qualified to hold office on NOVEMBER 7, 2017 or at a regular or special meeting held prior to December 1, 2017. The person appointed shall take office and serve exactly as if elected at a general district election for the office.

Qualified candidates for the Board of Directors shall be registered voters residing in the District pursuant to the following codes:

Fire Protection Districts – California Health and Safety Code Section 13841

BECKWORTH FIRE DISTRICT

EASTERN PLUMAS RURAL FIRE DISTRICT

GRAEAGLE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

SIERRA VALLEY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

Community Services Districts – Government Code Section 61040

C-ROAD CSD

GOLD MOUNTAIN CSD

GRAEAGLE CSD

PLUMAS EUREKA CSD

WHITEHAWK RANCH CSD

GRIZZLY LAKE CSD

GRIZZLY RANCH CSD

Recreation and Park Districts – Public Resource Code Section 5522

EASTERN PLUMAS RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT

Public Utility Districts – Public Utility Code Sections 15952 & 15974

CLIO PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT

JOHNSVILLE PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT (no resident requirement)

LAST CHANCE CREEK WATER DISTRICT

Additional information: (530) 283-6256 or 283-6129 or contact the secretary of your district

KATHY WILLIAMS, PLUMAS COUNTY CLERK-RECORDER

DATED: JUNE 1, 2017

City of Portola

The City of Portola is seeking letters of interest to fill a vacancy on the City Council. The selected person will be appointed and serve as a City Council member until the general municipal election in November 2020.

The Council is looking for an individual who has an understanding of the issues facing the City and who can demonstrate a history of active civic leadership, community service and engagement in the City of Portola. In addition to attending regular Council meetings, the individual selected should be available to participate on Commissions and Committees as appointed. The City Council holds regular meetings the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

Interested applicants for the City Council position must:

• Submit a letter of interest to the Portola City Clerk by 5:00pm on July 26th, 2017 at 35 Third Avenue, Portola CA 96122.

• Attend the August 9th City Council Meeting at 6:00 pm.

• Must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible.

• Must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Portola

• Must file a Statement of Economic Interest (Form 700)

The City Council will consider all letters of interest and make an appointment by a majority vote of the Council at the City Council Meeting of Wednesday August 9th, 2017 at 6:00 pm.

Please contact the City Clerk at 530-832-6801 for further questions.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE GOLD MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

REGARDING THE PLACEMENT OF DELINQUENT FEES, CHARGES

AND PENALTIES ON THE TAX ROLL FOR COLLECTION IN THE

SAME MANNER AS PROPERTY TAXES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the General Manager of the Gold Mountain Community Services District has filed with the Board of Directors of the District a Report that describes each affected parcel of real property and the amount of charges and delinquencies for each affected parcel within the District. A copy of the Report is attached as Exhibit A to this Notice or set forth below. Notice is further provided that a Public Hearing has been scheduled for July 21st, 2017 at 10:00 a. m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the District’s office at 150 Pacific, #5, Portola, CA 96122, at which time the Board will hear and consider any objections or protests to the Report and consider: (i) adopting or revising the Report; (ii) directing the District General Manager to file the report with the Plumas County Auditor; and (iii) requesting the Auditor to place the delinquent fees, charges and penalties on the tax roll for collection in the same manner as property taxes.

Exhibit A

To: GMCSD Board of Directors

From: Tiana Bradley

Subject: Utility Delinquencies to be placed on the County Tax Roll

Date: June 16th, 2017

On June 19th, 2015, the board approved placing delinquent properties on the County Tax Roll for Collection. This is the first step in the process which must be completed by August 10, 2017.

There are two properties:

131-320-024 Balance due $4,748.88

131-240-016 Balance due $951.03

The balance due includes quarterly charges, penalties, interest and the County collection fee of $2.50.

At this time the Board should accept this report and set the item for public hearing for July 21st, 2017.

The property owners will be advised of the hearing date and time. Additionally, a legal ad will be placed in the newspaper. After the public hearing is closed, the Board will be asked to pass a resolution which in effect requests that the County Auditor’s Office place the properties on the 2017-18 tax roll.

Dated: June 16th, 2017

Tiana Bradley, Office Administrator

Gold Mountain Community Services District

