Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/19/17

City of Portola

The City of Portola is seeking letters of interest to fill a vacancy on the City Council. The selected person will be appointed and serve as a City Council member until the general municipal election in November 2020.

The Council is looking for an individual who has an understanding of the issues facing the City and who can demonstrate a history of active civic leadership, community service and engagement in the City of Portola. In addition to attending regular Council meetings, the individual selected should be available to participate on Commissions and Committees as appointed. The City Council holds regular meetings the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

Interested applicants for the City Council position must:

Submit a letter of interest to the Portola City Clerk by 5:00pm on July 26th, 2017 at 35 Third Avenue, Portola CA 96122.

Attend the August 9th City Council Meeting at 6:00 pm.

Must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible.

Must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Portola

Must file a Statement of Economic Interest (Form 700)

The City Council will consider all letters of interest and make an appointment by a majority vote of the Council at the City Council Meeting of Wednesday August 9th, 2017 at 6:00 pm.

Please contact the City Clerk at 530-832-6801 for further questions.

Published PR

July 12, 19, 26, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE GOLD MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT

REGARDING THE PLACEMENT OF DELINQUENT FEES, CHARGES

AND PENALTIES ON THE TAX ROLL FOR COLLECTION IN THE

SAME MANNER AS PROPERTY TAXES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the General Manager of the Gold Mountain Community Services District has filed with the Board of Directors of the District a Report that describes each affected parcel of real property and the amount of charges and delinquencies for each affected parcel within the District. A copy of the Report is attached as Exhibit A to this Notice or set forth below. Notice is further provided that a Public Hearing has been scheduled for July 21st, 2017 at 10:00 a. m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the District’s office at 150 Pacific, #5, Portola, CA 96122, at which time the Board will hear and consider any objections or protests to the Report and consider: (i) adopting or revising the Report; (ii) directing the District General Manager to file the report with the Plumas County Auditor; and (iii) requesting the Auditor to place the delinquent fees, charges and penalties on the tax roll for collection in the same manner as property taxes.

Exhibit A

To: GMCSD Board of Directors

From: Tiana Bradley

Subject: Utility Delinquencies to be placed on the County Tax Roll

Date: June 16th, 2017

On June 19th, 2015, the board approved placing delinquent properties on the County Tax Roll for Collection. This is the first step in the process which must be completed by August 10, 2017.

There are two properties:

131-320-024 Balance due $4,748.88

131-240-016 Balance due $951.03

The balance due includes quarterly charges, penalties, interest and the County collection fee of $2.50.

At this time the Board should accept this report and set the item for public hearing for July 21st, 2017.

The property owners will be advised of the hearing date and time. Additionally, a legal ad will be placed in the newspaper. After the public hearing is closed, the Board will be asked to pass a resolution which in effect requests that the County Auditor’s Office place the properties on the 2017-18 tax roll.

Dated: June 16th, 2017

Tiana Bradley, Office Administrator

Gold Mountain Community Services District

Published PR

July 12, 19, 2017|

PLUMAS COUNTY DRAFT CANNABIS ORDINANCE

PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING and OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS

There will be a public meeting held July 27, 2017 starting at 6:00 pm at the Mohawk Resource Center, 8929 State Route 89, Blairsden, CA.

Information will be presented regarding the proposed Plumas County Cannabis ordinance and public comments will be taken.

This meeting is sponsored by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, Plumas County Cannabis Working Group and the Plumas County Growers Coalition.

For further information on this meeting, please contact Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213 or beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com.

Published PR

July 19, 2017|