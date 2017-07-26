Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/26/17

City of Portola

The City of Portola is seeking letters of interest to fill a vacancy on the City Council. The selected person will be appointed and serve as a City Council member until the general municipal election in November 2020.

The Council is looking for an individual who has an understanding of the issues facing the City and who can demonstrate a history of active civic leadership, community service and engagement in the City of Portola. In addition to attending regular Council meetings, the individual selected should be available to participate on Commissions and Committees as appointed. The City Council holds regular meetings the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

Interested applicants for the City Council position must:

Submit a letter of interest to the Portola City Clerk by 5:00pm on July 26th, 2017 at 35 Third Avenue, Portola CA 96122.

Attend the August 9th City Council Meeting at 6:00 pm.

Must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible.

Must be a resident and registered voter of the City of Portola

Must file a Statement of Economic Interest (Form 700)

The City Council will consider all letters of interest and make an appointment by a majority vote of the Council at the City Council Meeting of Wednesday August 9th, 2017 at 6:00 pm.

Please contact the City Clerk at 530-832-6801 for further questions.

Published PR

July 12, 19, 26, 2017|

PUBLIC NOTICE –

CVL02112 – KJL Fasteners

AT&T Mobility is proposing to construct a 153-foot monopole at 94601 St. Hwy 70, Chilcoot, Plumas County, CA. Public comments regarding the potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Laura Mancuso – CBRE, 4 West Red Oak Lane, White Plains, New York 10604, laura.mancuso@CBRE.com, or 914-597-6991

Published PR

July 26, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Portola City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, in the City of Portola City Council Chambers, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, regarding the following matter:

PORTOLA 192 DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (PER ORDINANCE NO. 300) REVIEW OF ANNUAL REPORT

THE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT CALLS FOR AN ANNUAL REVIEW OF THE PROGRESS MADE BY THE DEVELOPER WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT.

The Portola City Council adopted Ordinance No. 300 on January 8, 2003 approving a development Agreement (Agreement) between the City and Portola 192 LLC to provide for the development of 198 single family residential lots and approximately 10,000 square feet of neighborhood commercial retail development. The ordinance became effective on February 7, 2003. The agreement includes Article 5, which calls for the annual review of the progress made by the developer in “demonstrating the Developer’s good faith compliance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.” The annual review process is identified as a necessity by the Portola Municipal Code and in California Government Code Section 65865.1.

An Environmental Impact Report was approved for this project in 2000.

General Property Location: The subdivision is located on County Road A-15 approximately one mile west of the commercial area in the City of Portola.

Any person interested in the above proceedings may appear at the time and place listed above to testify in favor of or in opposition to this item. Any written correspondence regarding this matter must be sent to the Melissa Klundby, City Clerk, City of Portola, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, 96122, and must be received prior to the time of the hearing. All pertinent data may be inspected at City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California, before the public hearing.

If you have any questions to be addressed before the public hearing, please contact Melissa Klundby, City Clerk at 530-832-6801 or m.klundby@ci.portola.ca.us.

If you contest the item listed above in court, you may be limited to challenging only those issues you or someone else cited during the public hearing described in this Notice or documented in written correspondence delivered to the City of Portola at, or prior to, the public hearing. Furthermore, you must exhaust any administrative remedies prior to litigating the action of the City Council.

Published PR

July 26, Aug. 2, 9, 2017|

PLUMAS COUNTY DRAFT CANNABIS ORDINANCE

PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING and OPPORTUNITY FOR PUBLIC COMMENTS

There will be a public meeting held Wednesday, August 2, 2017 starting at 6:00 pm at the Portola Memorial Hall, Portola, CA.

Information will be presented regarding the proposed Plumas County Cannabis ordinance and public comments will be taken.

This meeting is sponsored by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, City of Portola, Plumas County Planning and Building Services and the Plumas County Cannabis Working Group.

For further information on this meeting, please contact Rebecca Herrin, Senior Planner, Plumas County Planning and Building Services, (530) 283-6213 or beckyherrin@countyofplumas.com.

Published PR

July 26, 2017|