Portola Reporter Public Notices for the week of 7/5/17

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TTD No.: 161081168248-1 Control No.: XXXXXX1187 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 06/29/2009 UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/31/2017 at 11:00AM., TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/11/2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0000210, in book XXX, page XXX , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of PLUMAS County, State of CALIFORNIA, executed by KEVIN J. DOLD, A MARRIED PERSON WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) at At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, and State described as: APN No.: 125-333-009-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 76686 PARKSIDE TERRACE, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale of property will be made in “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $149,227.69 The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale, or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkasap.com or www.nationwideposting.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 161081168248-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/13/2017 TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY, As Trustee BRENDA B. PEREZ, TRUSTEE SALE OFFICER TITLE TRUST DEED SERVICE COMPANY 26540 Agoura Road Suite 102 Calabasas, CA 91302 Sale Line: 714-730-2727 or Login to: www.servicelinkasap.com or Sale Line: 916-939-0772 or Login to: www.nationwideposting.com If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse.. We are assisting the Beneficiary to collect a debt and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose whether received orally or in writing. NPP0310139 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 06/21/2017, 06/28/2017, 07/05/2017

June 21, 28, July 5, 2017|

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 17-004852 170059134-CA-VOI APN 126-042-005-000 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/08/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/18/2017 at 11:00AM, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Michael T Little and Irene Little, husband and wife, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Cendant Mortgage Corporation D/B/A PHH Mortgage Services, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 10/09/2003 in Instrument No. 2003-0012239 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of PLUMAS County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the main entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 5630 CASEY JONES RD, PORTOLA, CA 96122 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $69,348.06 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 06/21/2017 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION Elaine Malone Assistant Secretary / Assistant Vice President Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 17-004852. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www.nationwideposting.com 916-939-0772 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0310845 To: PORTOLA REPORTER 06/28/2017, 07/05/2017, 07/12/2017

June 28, July 5, 12, 2017|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Adopting Requirements Pertaining to New Water Well Permits

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District (SVGMD) will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 17, 2017 commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Golden West Restaurant in Loyalton, CA, to hear comments from the public regarding SVGMD’s proposed ordinance pertaining to new requirements for new large-capacity well permits. The ordinance can be viewed at sierravalleygmd.org/.

Written comments must be received by SVGMD by 5 p.m. on July 16, 2017. Comments can be emailed to sierravalleygmd@sbcglobal.net or sent via US mail to: SVGMD, PO Box 88, Chilcoot, CA 96105.

July 5, 2017