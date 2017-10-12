Remember when for the week of 10/10/17

120 years ago

The community celebrated Teacher Institute Week, a countywide acknowledgement of the efforts of schoolteachers. Also, a few new teachers were welcomed to select schools in the area. According to the newspaper, these additions give a greater sense of credibility to local education efforts.

70 years ago

American citizenship classes, designed to aid foreign-born residents in preparing for a naturalization hearing, began at Lassen High School. E.A. Hansen was in charge of teaching the twice a week classes.

45 years ago

Lassen College offered Charles Parker $18,000 for his property, which joined the college site to Highway 139. Superintendent Robert Theiler said the property was vital in lowering building and site development costs, because construction work at the site was closer to the highway.

30 years ago

Nancy Ash, an English teacher at Lassen High School, received the Christa McAuliffe Fellowship Award for her outstanding achievements in teaching. She was one of four California teachers to receive the award. In addition to winning $25,000, Ash was congratulated during a visit to her class by Assemblyman Stan Statham.

25 years ago

The year 1992 marked the 77th anniversary of the Lassen County Free Library.

Through the efforts of the Monticola Club and the Lassen County Board of Supervisors, the county library began to give service in 1915.

Miss Miriam Coicord was the first librarian.

16 years ago

San Francisco Giants’ legend and Hall of Fame first baseman Orlando Cepeda brought his message of perseverance to Susanville.

Cepeda, the National League’s Rookie of the Year in 1958, the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 1967, a standout player on 11 All-Star teams, a player in three World Series and the first designated hitter of the year for the American League Boston Red Sox in 1972, spoke to a packed room during Father and Son Day at the Susanville Rotary Club’s luncheon meeting.

10 years ago

Sixteen-year-old Chester High School junior, Chelsea Cummings acquired a kidney disease when she was 3 years old and received a kidney transplant at U.C. Davis Medical Center, going through a rough stage with her old disease attacking her new kidney. Chelsea is not deterred by the setback and is as active, if not more so, than other teenagers.

Nominated by her parents through Make A Wish Foundation, an organization that grants wishes to kids with life-threatening diseases, Chelsea was able to travel to New York with her father, Joe, and her best friend, Kenzi Taylor, to see and meet Emeril and tour New York City. On Oct. 3, on the Food Channel, Chelsea Cummings was on Live with Emeril.

Last year

Members of the Service Employees International Union held an informational picket outside of High Desert State Prison.

Angie Miller, president of SEIU Local 1000 and District Labor Council 792, said the SEIU is the biggest union in the area and serves the prison’s office workers, custodians, cooks and more.

“Our current wages don’t meet up with the cost of living,” said Miller.