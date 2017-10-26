Remember When for the week of 10/24/17

120 years ago

George Nelson, of Adin, broke his back when he was thrown into a fence while riding one of his ranch cows. He was unable to move and lay there for two days before a friend discovered his dead body.

70 years ago

Rationing Administrator Langdon W. Owen reported widespread price ceiling violations in Susanville to the Lassen County War Price and Ration Board. Citing numerous instances of consumer rip-offs, Owen blamed the lack of public interest in regard to what people were paying for merchandise. Ceilings were installed to stabilize the cost of living in the area.

45 years ago

Dedication ceremonies got under way at the newly opened Diamond View Middle School. The reception, sponsored by the PTA, gave guests a detailed tour of the classrooms, 10 basketball courts, two tennis courts, six volleyball courts and an athletic field for track, soccer, softball and football.

35 years ago

Hotel Mt. Lassen Limited Partnership regained ownership of the establishment at Main and Lassen streets in Uptown Susanville during a public auction of the hotel.

Sole bidders, the partnership was required only to place a bid of $20,000, the amount of the foreclosure on the smaller of the two notes held by the partnership.

The property was sold by the partnership to Harriet and Bob Clune in 1980 for $850,000. Foreclosure proceedings were initiated against the Clune’s following a failure to pay on those notes earlier in the same year.

30 years ago

Forest Service workers started a massive effort to combat soil erosion sparked by the Clark Fire near Milford. Officials estimated spending millions of dollars to repair damage to 47,000 acres of land.

15 years ago

Nevada authorities will prosecute a Las Vegas man arrested in Florida for allegedly murdering his wife and dumping her body in Lassen County.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Department last week positively identified the remains of the 45-60-year-old Asian woman found near Poison Lake as Shirley Rundle, 63.

A passing motorist found the body on Tuesday, Aug. 20 wrapped in a blanket and located about 50 feet from Highway 44.

Sheriff’s Commander Si Bollinger said Las Vegas investigators were scheduled to arrive in Lassen County last week to pick up evidence in their murder case against her husband, William Rundle, 56, who was once honored as a model father.

10 years ago

Wendel resident George Cramer says cutting down juniper trees, as part of the Sagebrush Steppe Ecosystem Restoration Project about to start in Northeastern California, is wrong.

He bristles at many of the comments and statements from professional foresters and government biologists who want to remove the junipers to restore and improve the habitat.

“People need to realize just because one of these experts says something, that doesn’t mean it’s true,” said Cramer, who prefers a more practical, no-nonsense approach to ecology that he says “everyone can easily recognize if they only open their eyes.”

Last year

Election day was quickly approaching and even local youth are becoming informed on key issues. On Oct. 6, Diamond View Middle School participated in the California Student Mock Election.

According to Diamond View librarian Shirley Littlefield, 268 students cast their ballots.

“Students voted at the library in an official voting booth borrowed from the Lassen County Clerk’s Office,” said Littlefield. “Thank-you Julie Bustamante for helping our students enjoy a realistic voting experience.”

When Diamond View’s ballots were counted, Donald Trump led for president with 122 votes, Gloria Estela La Riva, of the Peace and Freedom party, received 50 votes, Hillary Clinton received 41 votes, Gary Johnson, of the Libertarian Party, received 16 votes and Jill Stein, of the Green Party, received 13 votes.