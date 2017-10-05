Remember When for the week of 10/3/17

120 Years ago

The board of supervisors appointed three horticulture commissioners. Their duties were to investigate the county’s orchard conditions and determine methods of protecting them from disease and insects.

70 years ago

The removal of power lines at the ends of two runways at Susanville Municipal Airport is near completion. Following an agreement between the city council and the California Pacific Utilities company, workers were ordered to bury the lines underground at the approaches of the runways. The lines have previously figured in two plane crashes.

45 years ago

One hundred and eight convicts involved in the sit-down strike at the California Correctional Center were transferred to San Quentin. During the strike, two inmates refused to eat or work.

The sit-down was spurred by a protest over a meal of “hard as rock” prawns that the cook mistakenly baked instead of fried.

Some inmates damaged parts of the Cascade Unit when they hurled garbage, trashcans, mattresses and chairs from the second story dormitories.

30 years ago

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began requesting information concerning the status of the spotted owl. All relevant data was said to be used in response to a petition to list the bird as an endangered species.

25 years ago

Kara Anderson, 17, of Susanville, is one of 300 candidates to make it to level one of TEEN Magazines’ Miss Teenage America program.

She is now under consideration to be one of the 40 semifinalists who will appear in the December issue.

The 300 candidates selected from the 10,000 plus entries received, were chosen based on their scholastic achievement, general awareness, individual accomplishment, community service, poise and personality.

Established in 1961, the program is designed to recognize outstanding young women between the ages of 13 and 18.

15 years ago

The city of Susanville seeks countywide support for a recreation center with a pool, gymnasium and childcare.

The city council recently approved the formation of a joint powers agreement with schools, Lassen County and Lassen Community College.

Roosevelt Pool was closed on July 18 after a chlorine gas bubble injured a young girl on the swim team and a man. Investigators never found out how the bubble formed, but the council voted to install a state-of-the-art liquid-chlorine system, paint the pool and complete some maintenance. The pool reopened the first week of September.

10 years ago

Teenagers gathered at the Skate Park to remember their friends, Stephen Draxler and Alan Hoffman.

Sunday, Sept. 23 marked the one-year anniversary of the boys’ deaths.

According to resident Dave Gonsalves, who attended the event and serves as a mentor to students, people began gathering in the park early in the afternoon.

Last year

Two candidates for District 1 Lassen County Supervisor explained their positions to voters during Candidates Night Sept. 27, hosted by the Westwood Chamber of Commerce.

Alex de Martimprey and Chris Gallagher are on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

Candidate statements are available at lassencounty.org in the registrar-voter section.

Gail Brown, who moderated the event, presented several questions from the audience to the candidates.