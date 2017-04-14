Remember When for the week of 4/11/17

120 years ago

Two masked men entered the Susanville

Post Office and at gunpoint forced the

postmaster to hand over more than $1,200 in

cash. The robbers escaped.

70 years ago

The Susanville Chamber of Commerce

forwarded a letter to the War Production

Board in San Francisco, requesting Southern

Lassen County be designated as a housing

area for Herlong defense workers. The

Chamber complained the city did not have

enough available housing to accompany the

large influx of defense and timber workers.

35 years ago

Plumas and Lassen counties were hit with

the worst snowstorm of the year. Susanville

received 16 inches, while Westwood and

Chester were dumped with six feet. County

roads were buried with six feet. County roads

were closed, and the local Highway Patrol

was swamped with reports of several

accidents.

30 years ago

During the week of April 20, 14 Lassen

County schools will be planting trees in

honor of National Arbor Day. The Lassen

National Forest provided giant sequoia, pine

and fir seedlings along with bicentennial

plaques.

On Arbor Day itself, a flag raising and tree

planting ceremony will be held at the

Roosevelt Pool.

25 years ago

When the Lassen County Board of

Supervisors passed its “doomsday budget”

last fall, County Administrative Officer Bill

Bixby predicted the county would run out of

money and shut down in April.

Well, April is here and so is the county.

Bixby said the county will likely make it to

the end of the fiscal year due to a one-time

$450,000 rebate from the Public Employment

Retirement System.

Yet, that isn’t even half of the county’s $1.2

million budget shortfall from the current

fiscal year.

15 years ago

The Lassen Municipal Utility District’s

Advisory Committee drafted a letter asking

the utility district to disband the group.

The committee, created by the LMUD Board

of Directors, wants to avoid the restriction of

California’s Open Meeting Law, commonly

known as the Ralph M. Brown Act, and

operates as an independent citizens’ group.

Committee members want to be free to offer

any suggestions they deem appropriate and

not to be viewed as a public relations arm of

the publicly owned utility district.

10 years ago

Master Sgt. Scott McCullough received a

bronze star for valor in combat, a

distinguished Marine Corps service medal

and an American flag for his 21 years of

service in the Marines.

He was presented with the awards during a

ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Hall

April 5. McCullough retired from the Marines in

June 2005.

He served as a military policeman at Camp

Pendelton and in 2002 went to the military

police company in Minneapolis, Minn., and

worked with the reserves.

He served two tours in Iraq.

Five years ago

While Lassen County is still looking for

ways to fund its pool project, the city of

Susanville may have found a funding source

for its proposed Sierra Park Sports Complex.

City administrator and finance director

Robert Porfiri said based on the guidelines of

California’s Proposition 84, the athletic field

project he originally proposed to the

Susanville City Council in March meets all

the requirements necessary to apply for the

highly competitive grant.

Porfiri presented his plan for meeting the

July 1 grant application deadline to the

Susanville City Council at its April 6 meeting.

The presentation also highlighted what

Porfiri considered a vastly improved design

for the proposed Sierra Park Sports Complex

Porfiri has been working on. Porfiri said the

project has received a lot of input from the

community, and as such has evolved into a

project with five soccer fields and picnic

benches into an all-encompassing park and

sports complex, complete with a paved trail

system, outdoor amphitheater, beach

volleyball pits, basketball courts and more.

Last year

The Plumas County Sheriff hoped a rusted

hammer and a long-forgotten phone call will

help solve the 35-year-old Keddie murders

case.

Days after a March 16 Feather Publishing

story reported that investigators were

making progress on the infamous quadruple

homicide case, the sheriff ’s Keddie hotline

phone (283-6360) started ringing.

“After the story, all hell broke loose,” said

sheriff ’s special investigator Mike Gamberg.

“I started getting calls here, and the Internet

website (Keddie28.com) was inundated.”

Sheriff Greg Hagwood and Gamberg have

credited the Internet forum for “providing

valuable information” about the case.

One of the hotline calls came from the

Internet forum’s manager. He told Gamberg

someone on the website reported finding an

old rusty hammer while using a metal

detector near the scene of the murders.