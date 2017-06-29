Remember When for the week of 6/27/17

120 years ago

Summer sizzled to above 100 degrees for more than a week. Many Susanville residents suffered from heat exhaustion and had to seek medical help. Even farmers had to shade their cattle to keep them from dying of dehydration.

70 years ago

County law enforcement officers arrested 212 people in June, more than double for the previous year. All suspects were sandwiched in a 400 square foot building until their offenses could be processed. The sudden rash of arrests became such a burden on county law enforcement agencies that highway patrolmen and sheriff ’s deputies were called on to work double shifts and increase patrols on city streets.

45 years ago

Jamie Pardee, 17, was selected to reign as the queen of the Lassen County Fair and Livestock Show.

35 years ago

Congress proposed legislation designed to give relief to struggling timber companies. The legislation was to prevent widespread bankruptcy among mills and to aid counties with jobs and revenues. Companies could terminate up to 40 percent of their timber under contract, without penalties. Also, it would allow purchasers to return up to 15 million board feet on any one contract.

30 years ago

Rose Beavers, of Westwood, picked all six numbers in Lotto 6/49, entitling her to half of the $14 million jackpot, or $7 million, plus change. According to her daughter, Betty, both of them went out to play lotto at Eastshore Spirits, and Rose only had enough money to buy one ticket.

25 years ago

A series of summer storms resulted in 5,000 to 6,000 lightening strikes in the Susanville Interagency Fire Center’s area of responsibility, but only 54 fires were reported as of 8 a.m. According to California Department of Forestry Fire Captain Mike Rivas, only two of those fires were larger than one-quarter acre. Very little damage occurred as a result of either fire.

16 years ago

Reports of dry wells, failing crops and empty irrigation reservoirs convinced the Lassen County Board of Supervisors to declare a drought emergency.

“At last report, the Susan River was flowing at three to five cubic feet a second, which is 20 percent of what was flowing at this time last year and only 4 percent of the June mean, so it’s really bad,” said Ken Smith, air pollution control officer. “The supply reservoirs in this system are basically empty.”

10 years ago

Fire crews and resources battled a wildland fire west of Susanville that started about 3 p.m. on June 22. The fire burned in and among several structures and homes west of Richmond Road and south of Single Tree Lane.

Last year

It’s been a long time coming, but the Honey Lake Valley Recreation Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new community swimming pool at 3 p.m. June 21. The pool is expected to open to the public next spring.