Remember When for the week of 7/25/17

120 years ago

An armed force of nearly 40 men hung stage robbers John and Charlie Ruggles. John said he would tell where the two buried stolen treasure if the men released his brother. The men refused and pulled the foot stands out from under the robbers. The two were hung with such force that their necks were broken several minutes later.

70 years ago

Linns J. Ward, charter member of Susanville Aerie 2365 Eagles, was appointed Deputy State President for District 2. He had served in the Eagle Club for more than 20 years before his promotion.

45 years ago

The amount of Lassen National Forest timber sold during the fiscal year totaled 185 million board feet, valued at $3.4 million. Forest officials reported the figures marked a consecutive 10-year increase in timber sales.

35 years ago

The board of supervisors certified the recall petition to oust District 1 Supervisor Paul Drake before his term expired in 1984. The County Clerk’s office received a petition with 487 legal signatures.

30 years ago

Danny Stowell was named to succeed Fred Binswanger as Westwood High School’s varsity football coach. Athletic Director Phil Bryant said Stowell was the most qualified applicant after serving under Binswanger as an assistant for three years.

25 years ago

A change of command ceremony marked the arrival of Col. Allen L. Germaine, the 29th commander of the Sierra Army Depot in Herlong. Germaine takes over command of the base from Col. Kent W. Fontaine, whose next assignment is with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Installation and Logistics) in Washington, D. C.

16 years ago

A revised Lassen High School dress code outlaws sagging pants and short skirts and shorts. Newly appointed principal Carol Glenzer announced the revisions at the most recent school board meeting. Instead of banning clothing that is too revealing, such as see-through or crop tops and short skirts or shorts, the new dress code specifically states that sheer or form-fitting tops, tube tops, backless tops or spaghetti straps are not allowed. Clothing that does not cover undergarments is not allowed, and the midriff must be covered.

10 years ago

Four former employees at Lassen Family Services filed a civil lawsuit against their former employer and as many as 100 unnamed individuals alleging wrongful termination and violations of the California Labor Code. Attorneys representing Rebecca Aronson, Lori Gibson, Sherrie Green and Arlene Kinney filed the suit — which seeks special damages, general damages, punitive damages, attorneys fees and legal costs and statutory damages and treble damages as provided by law.

Last year

United States District Court Judge Morrison C. England, Jr. dismissed the lawsuit between the Lassen Municipal Utility District and Kinross Gold in a longanticipated July 12 ruling. According to the judge’s decision, “Plaintiff ’s (LMUD) motion for voluntary dismissal is granted. The instant lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice (meaning the case cannot be filed again). Since the action has now been concluded in its entirety, the clerk of the court is directed to close the file.”

“We got exactly what we asked for,” said Eugene Chittock, LMUD’s attorney.