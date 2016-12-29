Remember When for the week of December 27, 2016

95 years ago

Workmen are putting the final touches on the Lassen Industrial Bank building at the corner of Main and Gay streets and the work of moving the business to the new quarters will take place in a few days. The work of installing the burglar alarm is the only piece of work remaining to be finished.

It is apparent from the outside view of the building that it is one of the finest in this part of the state.

70 years ago

At least 200 additional employees are to be hired immediately at Sierra Army Depot to launch a new program of checking and warehousing smokeless powder.

Col. Arthur Luse, commanding officer, announced inauguration of the extensive new program at a demonstration of what the project would do.

He explained it is far cheaper to destroy the aged powder and to buy it new than to go through the process of reclaiming.

35 years ago

The Eagle Lake water-monitoring program is in full swing and some results will be available by the summer of 1982.

Ken Griffin, from the Water Quality Control Board, was in Susanville for a meeting on the Draft Eagle Lake Plan where he reported the status of tasks, which have been undertaken by several of the member agencies of the Eagle Lake Interagency Board.

30 years ago

Lassen County Planning Director Bob Sorvaag expressed his concerns over the current controversy surrounding the future of the groundwater in the Honey Lake Basin to the board of supervisors.

Sorvaag requested the support of the officials granting money from the county contingency fund to further efforts to keep the county protest of over-drafting by Nevada operations.

25 years ago

On the morning of Dec. 19, the Ravendale Elementary School building, a structure almost 60 years old, burned to the ground but there were no injuries.

Rescue efforts by the fire crews from the California Correctional Center of Susanville were not enough to save the school building, which houses the majority of the school’s 26 kindergarten through third-grade students.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time, but preliminary indications point to the fire originating with some kind of electrical problem.

15 years ago

With two public forums looming on the idea of closing the Lassen High School campus at lunchtime for freshmen, very few people have commented to school officials.

“We have gotten just very few comments,” District Superintendent and Principal Jane Maxwell said. “I know there are people who have strong feelings about it. That’s why we scheduled the forums.”

10 years ago

The Westwood Community Services District Board of Directors voted to implement a resolution in support of the formation of the Lassen Park and Recreation District during a special meeting Monday, Dec. 19.

As a result, Westwood will remain within the boundaries and become part of the district if voters agree to the formation of a parks and recreation district in the next election. Voters must also agree to increase the sales tax within Lassen County by half a percent to fund the district.

The special meeting was held the night before a public hearing in the Lassen County Board of Supervisors chambers Tuesday, Dec. 20. The hearing was to consider adopting a resolution for the application to the Local Agency Formation Commission of Lassen County to request proceedings to form a recreation and park district.

Last Year

After a thorough investigation of an incident in Siskiyou County, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife released a wolf depredation incident report. The incident was observed Nov. 10.

The report classified this incident as “probable.” That is, there is some evidence to suggest wolf predation of livestock involving at least one animal (calf).

In June 2014, the California Fish and Game Commission voted to list gray wolves as endangered under the California Endangered Species Act. The gray wolf is also listed as endangered in California, under the Federal Endangered Species Act of 1973. Gray wolves in California are therefore, protected by the Endangered Species Act making it illegal to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture or collect wolves or to attempt to engage in any such conduct in California.

Though wolves rarely pose a direct threat to human safety, CDFW recommends people never approach, feed or otherwise disturb a wolf.