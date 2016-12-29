Seniors pick favorite holiday lights

The Rotary Club of Susanville’s 16th annual Senior Tour of Lights once again proved to be a big hit.

The annual tour was held Thursday, Dec. 15 as a Lassen Rural Bus with 35 passengers aboard spent about two hours driving around Susanville looking at various residential and commercial decorations. The seniors gathered at the Lassen Senior Center for refreshments about 6 p.m. before the bus departed about 7 p.m.

A group of seniors from the Lassen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center decided to forgo the tour this year due to what they thought was chilly and rainy weather.

The passengers, consisting of seniors, family members and representatives of the Rotary Club and the co-sponsors, cast ballots for their favorite displays.

“There were some impressive displays,” said Jim Chapman, a member of the Rotary Club of Susanville (noon club). “The tour began at the Lassen County Fairgrounds to see the Holiday of Lights display. At the conclusion of the tour, the tour bus traveled out Richmond Road to view the large display at the home of John Wilcyznski.’

This year the Rotary Club of Susanville, along with co-sponsors Lassen Municipal Utilities District, C&S Waste Solutions of Lassen County, and ParaTransit (the operators of Lassen Rural Bus) sponsored cash prizes in both residential and commercial categories.

“The Rotary Club of Susanville acknowledges everyone who participated to make this year another great Tour of Lights,” Chapman said. “Next year the club hopes to make the tour big and better. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

For more information, call Chapman at 251-6828.

Judging results

Here are the results of judging.

Residential category — 1. 130 N Roop Street, home of Tom and Jerene Tinne, ($150 cash award). 2. 550 S Lassen Street, home of Cathie White, ($100 cash award). 3. 755 Monte Vista Way, home of Dina Antonucci, ($50 cash award)

People’s Choice — 35 Twilight Circle, home of Chris and Lynda Alberico, ($50 LMUD energy gift card); 660 Gem Drive, home of Jennifer Painter, ($50 LMUD energy gift card); 320 Knoch Avenue, home of Bob and Linda Hardy, ($50 LMUD energy gift card).

Commercial category — 1. Milwood Florist and Nursery, 2020 Main St., ($150 cash award).

