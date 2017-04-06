Shaffer Elementary School principal retires

Terri Daniels, the superintendent/principal at Shaffer Elementary School, announced her retirement during a closed session at the school’s board of trustees meeting on March 14.

Her contract expires at the end of June. Daniels said rumors that she was fired are false, and she, in fact, resigned. She said the board accepted her resignation and reported that action out of closed session.

Daniels, who has served at the school for six years, said she didn’t have any definite plans for the future.

She’s currently working on a doctorate degree, and she doesn’t know what doors may open for her in the future. She said education remains very important to her.

Daniels said she and her husband have been talking about her resignation, and he knew this would be her last year at Shaffer

Elementary School.