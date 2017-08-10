Sheriff’s office seeks information on Doyle fugitive

According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Chauncy Casotido, 37, of Doyle, was safely apprehended with the assistance of local agencies and information from the community yesterday, Aug. 9.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s assistance in locating a Doyle man sought on several felony warrants who has a history of violence.

Chauncy Casotido, 37, of Doyle is currently wanted on several warrants and has claimed he will not return to custody peacefully. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows Casotido’s whereabouts or sees him is encouraged to call 911 and report the sighting.

This morning, Thursday, Aug. 10, the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist the California Highway Patrol on County Road A-26 in Herlong for an outstanding felon arrest.

Upon arrival it was discovered that Casotido had fled from CHP officers, assaulted an officer with his vehicle and then fled on foot.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s SWAT team responded along with multiple deputies, CHP officers and CHP air support to search for the suspect.

“Unfortunately, we were unable to locate and apprehend Casotido,” according to a statement from the LCSO.

“We appreciate the community’s support and assistance in bringing him to justice,” read the statement.

Again, Casotido is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows Casotido’s whereabouts or sees him is encouraged to call 911 and report his sighting.