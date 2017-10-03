Sheriff’s office seeks wanted man

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking Wayne Cramer, 37, of Westwood.

Cramer is wanted on multiple arrest warrants for a variety of crimes, including, conspiracy, battery on a cohabitant, violation of a domestic violence restraining order, terrorist threats and failure to appear, according to a statement released by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.

His bail is currently set at $237,500.

Cramer has consistently evaded law enforcement on recent attempts to bring him into custody.

He has been seen several times in and around Westwood.

The statement said it is unknown if Cramer is armed, but noted he has an extensive history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

The sheriff’s office would appreciate the community’s support and assistance in bringing him to justice. If you see this person or know his whereabouts, call 911 to report his sighting.