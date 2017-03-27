Single-car crash kills Herlong woman

Update — The driver of the vehicle has been identified at Dixie Kathleen Wright, of Herlong.

A Herlong woman sustained fatal injuries following a single-vehicle accident.

At about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, March 25, a Herlong woman, 47, who has yet to be identified, sustained fatal injuries in a Johnstonville Road accident in which she was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, driving a 2007 GMC Sonoma pickup, was traveling eastbound on Johnstonville Road at an unknown speed.

According to the statement, as she negotiated a left curve, the vehicle left the south edge of the road and traveled into a ditch near Payless Building Supply.

The vehicle began to slide sideways as it reentered the road and overturned, the statement continued.

The driver, due to allegedly not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP statement.

SEMSA transported the woman to Banner Lassen Medical Center, and was later transferred to Renown Medical Center in Reno by PHI Air Med helicopter, where she succumbed to her injuries, the statement read.

CHP reminded motorists of the importance of wearing seatbelts.