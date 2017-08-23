Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint

The California Highway Patrol in the Susanville area, in conjunction with the Susanville Police Department, will conduct a driving under the influence and driver license safety checkpoint on Aug. 25 somewhere within the Susanville city limits.

Often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated drivers. The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist. A sobriety/driver license checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations. Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed. Our objective is to remove those impaired drivers before they cause life-altering collisions and remove unlicensed drivers who should not be behind the wheel.

Funding for this program is provided from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.