Storm predicted to head our way, events changed, canceled

More storms are heading our way with a flood watch and a winter storm warning forecasted for the area.

Due to the expected weather, the Lassen Family Services Walk-A-Mile in Their Shoes event scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, has been moved to the Lassen County Fairgrounds.

The Susanville Sunrise Rotary Community Easter Egg hunt, scheduled also for Saturday, has been postponed until 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Lassen County Fairgrounds.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm watch starting Thursday night, April 6 and going through Saturday afternoon, April 8, will have heavy, wet snow developing early on in the Sierra.

The National Weather Service noted uncertainty in snow level predictions, but have current snow levels starting at 5,500 to 6,500 feet Friday, April 7, and falling to 4,500 to 5,000 feet Saturday morning.

Roughly 1 to 2 feet of snow is expected for areas above 5,500 feet, with several inches below 5,500 feet.

Wind gusts are also projected starting Thursday night through Saturday morning, ranging from 40 to 60 mph along Highway 395, and more than 75 mph along mountain peaks and ridges.

The National Weather Service predicts higher elevation roads, such as those around Lassen National Park, Yuba and Fredonyer passes will see significant disruptions due to snow. Highway 70 and Highway 395 could see lighter snow impacts.

Additionally, from Late Thursday night to Saturday morning, Lassen County is included in a flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.

The Susan River is expected to see a rapid rise and will likely near monitor stage.

“This event isn’t expected to be as strong as storms in January and February but is a significant precipitation event for April,” read the National Weather Service flood watch.