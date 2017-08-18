Supermarket employee gives solar glasses to community

It’s important to wear proper eye protection during a solar eclipse, as the sun’s rays can damage the eyes.

Susanville Supermarket IGA bookeeper Frank Schickel decided to buy solar glasses for the people of Susanville and the surrounding areas for the Monday, Aug. 21 eclipse.

“I had won some money from some lottery games and was looking for a fun way to spend it,” said Schickel, “and decided that I’d buy solar glasses for the people of Susanville.”

He said he purchased 3,000 glasses to be handed out to anyone who wanted them at the store.

Schickel said school teachers have even been coming in to get some for their classes.

“I just had a feeling it was going to be a really big event and wanted to help out however I could,” said Schickel.

He said he remembered back in 2012 when there had been a partial eclipse, he had been caught off guard and was unable to get glasses.

He didn’t want anyone to be caught off guard and possibly damage their eyesight.

As of Friday, Aug. 18, Schickel said he had handed out about half of the glasses purchased and that he anticipated handing out many more over the weekend.

Schickel said he hopes people will be ready to view the next partial eclipse, which will be in 2023.