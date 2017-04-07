Supes help fund upcoming courthouse centennial

Plans for the 100th anniversary celebration of the old courthouse on South Lassen Street in Susanville are underway.

Following a presentation from Lassen County Chamber of Commerce Director Patti Hagata, the Lassen County Board of Supervisors approved a $5,000 expenditure to put toward the event.

According to Hagata, the event is still in the works, and various aspects have yet to be solidified; however, the event is set to highlight the history and uniqueness of the old courthouse.

“The goal is really to celebrate something that we should all be proud of — a beautiful old building that still stands in our community and has a lot of history and has a lot of uniqueness,” said Hagata.

About 600 people are expected to attend the event, which is set for Sept. 16.

It will coincide with the Susanville Symphony’s Concert on the Green, and some preliminary events include tours of the courthouse, the old jail and the cemetery.

The Chamber is also looking to get local organizations to sell food.

Hagata also suggested the Chamber is hoping to finish the tree dedications for WWI veterans in front of the courthouse.

The board unanimously approved the $5,000 expenditure.