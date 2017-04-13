Susanville City Council will hold special meeting on Monday

The city of Susanville looks forward to filling the current city council vacancy and wishes to thank the following individuals for submitting letters of interest: Kurt Bonham, Lino Callegari, Wayne Jambois, Mary Loflin, Brian Moore and Mendy Schuster. The city received six letters of interest from eligible applicants who lived within the city limits.

The Government Code requires that appointments to the city council be conducted in an open public meeting. The Susanville City Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17 in the City Council chambers to interview the candidates and consider an appointment to fill the vacancy.

The meeting will be open to the public and it is encouraged that anyone who is interested to attend.