Susanville FFA live by motto – Living to Serve

Susanville FFA officers live up to the FFA motto Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve, as they presented their plans and goals to the Lassen High School School board on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The officers are Dallen Schwab, president, Carlene Simpson, vice president, Mikaela Hanes, media officer, Jamie Larson, sentinel, Becky Struthers, reporter, Lizi Figueroa, treasurer, Cade Lile, secretary, and Hannah Heimbigner, historian.

Over the summer, all of the officers met at Lake Almanor for an overnight stay to bond and also come up with their plans for the year at their officer’s retreat.

The officers also went to the Chapter Officer Leadership Conference, hosted by the California State FFA Association, where they learned ways to get the community and their chapter more involved in agriculture.

At the board meeting, each officer spoke about what their position entails and the different community services each officer is taking charge of. Some of the 10 community services our chapter is going to participate in this year, will be Salvation Army bell ringing, a Thanksgiving food drive, letters to soldiers and residents at a local nursing home and Farm City Day, where all Lassen County second graders are invited to participate in a day of hands on agriculture education. They also gave each of the board members a Program of Work packet, which goes over each of the officer’s goals along with the chapter’s goals for the year.

Some of the officer’s and chapter’s goals this year are to sell 300 drive-up dinner tickets and to award up to $3,000 in FFA scholarships. The chapter has already sold around 1,600 drive-up dinner tickets, so they’re already half way to their goal for the year. The Susanville FFA chapter and officers are ready and excited to serve their community this year. Susanville FFA is Living to Serve.