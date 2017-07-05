Suspect arrested in connection with weekend blaze

An arrest has been made in connection with the early morning fire Saturday, July 2 at a commercial Riverside Drive complex and a weekend burglary on Main Street.

On July 3, Susanville police officers arrested Samuel Lima, 26, of Susanville for an outstanding warrant, and he was booked into the Lassen County Jail on charges of arson, burglary and attempted burglary, according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, the Susanville Police Department and the Susanville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the Riverside Drive complex. While crews were able to extinguish the blaze, there was major damage to the entire complex, which consisted of the Courthouse Café, two attorney offices and the Sierra Central Credit Union.

Additionally, J&H Heating owners reported a burglary, which happened sometime over the weekend.

Police officers, with assistance from Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies, conducted a follow-up investigation of both incidents, which led to Lima’s arrest.

Lima is currently being held in the Lassen County Jail in lieu of $77,500 bail.