Terry Wood’s memory honored

On Feb. 6, Lassen Community College honors the late Terry Wood with a basketball jersey with his name on it that now hangs in the LCC gym. Wood was a huge part of the sports community in Lassen County as he was an active sports fan of the local athletes. Born and raised in Susanville, Wood not only watched sports, but he also enjoyed his job as a sports writer and later became a frequent announcer the games. Here, Dorinda Shaffer, left and Gary Spafford hold up Wood’s jersey that will hang in the LCC gym, in his honor and memory.