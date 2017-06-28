It’s time for a community pool party

Isabelle Silva, left, Reesa Rice and Jenna Monahan assist Nora, Connor and Seth Shepherd with floating on their backs while Nancy Heffner looks on during a swimming instructor/lifeguard training day held Wednesday, June 21 at the Honey Lake Valley Community Pool. After more than a decade since Roosevelt Pool closed, the hopes and dreams of hundreds of local children and their families finally become a reality with the opening of the Honey Lake Valley Community Swimming Pool this week. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. today, Tuesday, June 27. The event is open to the community and those in attendance are welcome to wear their swimming suits for a big “jump in” at the conclusion of the ceremony. On Wednesday, June 28, the pool will host a soft opening to the public followed by a grand opening on Saturday, July 1. The pool provides a variety of activities for people of all ages including swimming lessons, water aerobics, yoga and cross fitness training. More information about the programs can be found at cityofsusanville.net/hlvra/ or by calling 252-5101 to sign up for a class. Photo submitted