Traffic stop leads to three arrests on drug charges

Two men and a woman are in custody in the Lassen County Jail following a traffic stop on Highway 395 near Doyle.

Gregory Dodson, 47, of Doyle, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. He is being held at the Lassen County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Katie Wayman, 28, of Doyle, was arrested and booked at the Lassen County Jail for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a citation after booking at the Lassen County Jail.

Robert Graf, 69, of Doyle, was arrested and booked at the Lassen County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. He was also released on a citation.

A Lassen County Sheriff’s deputy, assisted by units from the California Highway Patrol, performed a traffic stop about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Doyle area. Dodson was the driver of the vehicle, and Wayman was a passenger.

During the deputy’s investigation, several items of drug paraphernalia were discovered in the vehicle. The deputy called for LCSO K-9 Brinks and his handler to assist in the search. Once on scene, Brinks alerted on a specific area of the vehicle, and further searching led to the discovery of black tar heroin hidden where K-9 Brinks alerted.

During the traffic stop Graf to speak to the deputies on scene, and he informed them the vehicle Dodson was driving belonged to him. After further investigation, officers discovered Graf was in possession of methamphetamine.

According to a statement from the LCSO, “Brinks has proven again to be an effective tool for the community and our agency in searching, drug enforcement and protection.”