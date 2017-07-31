Vandals tag Susanville

Reports of vandalism were rampant Monday morning, July 31, and the police are seeking help from the community.

According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, graffiti, made by unknown persons, showed up around the areas of Ash Street, North Roop Street, North Weatherlow Street, Fifth Street and others.

The majority of the graffiti was in red paint and, according to the statement, “The graffiti appears to boast gang related statements and the ‘marking’ of territory.”

The department is working to identify the perpetrators of the “vile acts.”

Anybody with information regarding the vandalism around town is encouraged to contact the police department. Any person wishing to remain anonymous may call the tip line at 502-8477 (TIPS).

The department noted it was especially interested in evidence that may have been left behind at a scene, such as a painted hand or fingerprint, or any residential or business video that could have captured a suspect or vehicle.