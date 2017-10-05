Volunteers welcome at Byers Pass Road trash cleanup

Volunteers are welcome from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 7, to help the Bureau of Land Management cleanup public lands and collect trash near Byers Pass Road, southeast of Susanville.

“We hope members of the target shooting community and anyone else interested in public lands will join us for the cleanup and trash collection event,” said Pat Farris, acting manager for the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office in Susanville. “Together we can improve this site for all who enjoy using it.”

Volunteers will collect trash in an area popular for target shooting. There have been continuing issues with illegal trash dumping in the area. The BLM will provide gloves and garbage bags.

Volunteers should dress for outdoor work with long-sleeved shirts, long pants and closed-toed shoes. The BLM recommends that participants bring snacks, water, hats and sunscreen.

This cleanup is part of the BLM’s commitment to keeping the public lands healthy, productive and accessible.

To get to the project site, take U. S. Highway 395 east from the junction with State Highway 36. After about six miles, turn right on Byers Pass Road and continue about six miles to the project site.

More information on these projects is available by telephoning Marisa Williams or Mitchell Gage at the BLM Eagle Lake Field Office, 530-257-0456, or by emailing Gage at [email protected].